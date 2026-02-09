Indiggo and Solactive Launch Systematic Leadership Index to Bring Corporate Leadership into Investment Strategies

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiggo, LLC (Indiggo), an AI-driven corporate leadership analytics firm, today announced the launch of the Solactive Indiggo ReturnOnLeadership® US Large Cap Index, marking the first systematic index designed to translate corporate leadership quality into a rules-based investment benchmark. The index is calculated and maintained in collaboration with Solactive, a leading global index provider.

The launch represents a major milestone for Indiggo, extending its proprietary leadership analytics framework into the capital markets and offering investors a new way to access leadership as an investable factor. The index is designed to serve as the basis for investment products and reflects growing investor demand for differentiated, non-traditional drivers of long-term value creation.

“Leadership is an eternal but historically unmeasured driver of performance,” said Janeen Gelbart, CEO of Indiggo. “With the ReturnOnLeadership® Index, we are bringing rigor, transparency, and scalability to corporate leadership as an investable factor. This index allows investors to systematically access the top companies that are demonstrating the ability to deliver strong outcomes in an increasingly complex world.”

As investors increasingly look beyond conventional financial metrics, leadership is an enduring and critical indicator of an organization’s capacity to perform. The Solactive Indiggo ReturnOnLeadership® US Large Cap Index provides targeted exposure to a subset of U.S. large-cap companies that demonstrate strong leadership characteristics, offering a distinct thematic approach within the equity universe.

Indiggo’s proprietary ReturnOnLeadership® (ROL®) framework quantifies leadership using an objective, AI-driven methodology. Companies are evaluated across four core dimensions—connection to purpose, strategic clarity, leadership alignment, and focused action—using both structured and unstructured data to generate a comprehensive and measurable assessment of leadership quality. Solactive supports the index through its indexing expertise and global infrastructure.

“Indiggo’s leadership framework introduces a critical and compelling perspective to factor-based investing,” said Steffen Scheuble, Chief Executive Officer at Solactive. “We are pleased to partner with Indiggo to bring this innovative concept into an index format that meets institutional standards and supports the development of new investment solutions.”

Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC has filed a registration statement for the first ETF tracking the Solactive Indiggo ReturnOnLeadership® US Large Cap Index, underscoring investor interest in this innovative strategy rooted in corporate leadership performance.

The Solactive Indiggo ReturnOnLeadership® US Large Cap Index comprises top 50 constituents from the Solactive GBS United States 500 Index with the highest ROL® scores, provided by Indiggo. Constituents are weighted by ROL® scores rather than market capitalization, emphasizing leadership performance. The index is reviewed and rebalanced quarterly to reflect the most up-to-date leadership assessments and maintain alignment with its rules-based methodology.

About Indiggo

Indiggo provides investors with reliable corporate leadership metrics to bring the leadership lens into critical investment decisions. The company leverages a proprietary AI driven model to generate multi-dimensional, objective ReturnOnLeadership® (ROL®) measures and rankings of public companies.

The ROL® framework has a proven track record demonstrating that companies with high ReturnOnLeadership® scores achieve superior results. Leveraging a proprietary leadership framework and algorithms, large language models, and both structured and unstructured data, Indiggo analyzes and measures thousands of data points to quantify the critical leadership factor, otherwise missing from investment and other strategic decisions.

About Solactive

Solactive is a leading provider of indexing, benchmarking, and calculation solutions for the global investment and trading community. Headquartered in Frankfurt and, with offices in Hong Kong, Toronto, Berlin, Dresden, and Amsterdam, we innovate and disrupt the status quo as the partner of choice for our clients.

The unique blend of our 350 staff’s expertise in data, data science, financial markets, and technology enables our clients’ continued success through the delivery of superior experience, unique customization capabilities, and the best value for money available in the industry. With more than 30,000 indices calculated daily, we offer a full suite of solutions, including market-leading ESG and thematic indices.

Media Inquiries

Deborah Kostroun

+1 201 403-8185

deborah@zitopartners.com