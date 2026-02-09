Circulating Tumor Cells Market to Surpass US$ 19.0 Billion by 2032 as Liquid Biopsy Adoption Expands Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global circulating tumor cells market was valued at 9.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 19.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.06% from 2024 to 2032.

The global circulating tumor cells market has experienced a notable surge in recent years, boosted by the growing prevalence of cancer and the rising focus on personalized medicine. Circulating tumor cells are cancer cells that detach from primary tumors and circulate in the bloodstream. Their presence can provide vital information on the nature and progression of the disease, making them indispensable in cancer research and diagnostics. The clinical utility of CTCs has gained traction, with several studies highlighting their potential in early cancer detection, monitoring disease progression, and assessing the efficacy of ongoing treatments. For instance, a patient's CTC count can be a significant prognostic marker. Elevated CTC counts have been associated with poorer survival rates in breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, to name a few. Moreover, the technologies involved in CTC detection and analysis have also evolved.

Rising Adoption of Single-Cell Technologies Fuels Innovation in Circulating Tumor Cell Research

The global circulating tumor cells market's growth is greatly influenced by the rapid technological advancements in single-cell analysis. As of 2022, the single-cell analysis market, which aids in understanding cellular heterogeneity, was valued at more than USD 3.7 billion and is anticipated to grow over 18%. This expansion is indicative of the rising demand for and reliance on advanced tools that facilitate the detailed study of individual cells, like CTCs, at a high resolution. While conventional methods delivered insights primarily on bulk tumor cells, the emergence of high-throughput single-cell platforms has changed the game. These technologies can decode the unique genetic and proteomic profiles of individual CTCs, aiding in the identification of rare subpopulations and understanding tumor evolution. As a result, the single-cell analysis sector saw a significant influx of investments. Between 2020 and 2022, venture capital investments in companies specializing in single-cell technologies exceeded USD 1 billion.

The circulating tumor cells market growth is further boosted by the realization that cancer is not a monolithic disease but a constellation of individual cells with distinct characteristics. For instance, researchers found that, on average, a single tumor might contain up to 50-100 genetic mutations unique to it. Understanding these individual mutations via single-cell analysis can inform treatment strategies and pave the way for truly personalized therapies. Moreover, the rising demand for single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) technologies is noteworthy. ScRNA-seq expenditure was pegged at more than USD 600 million in 2021, representing a sharp increase from the USD 350 million spent in 2019. The traction gained by this technology stems from its ability to deliver a more comprehensive picture of CTCs, revealing information previously undetectable by other techniques.

Rising Adoption of Liquid Biopsies Signals a New Era in Early Cancer Diagnosis

Liquid biopsies, a non-invasive approach to detect cancer by analyzing CTCs and other components in a patient's blood, have emerged as a transformative trend in the oncology diagnostics space. With the global liquid biopsy market projected to exceed USD 17 billion by 2031 from its USD 4.5 billion valuation in 2022, the emphasis on harnessing CTCs for early cancer detection has never been clearer. One striking advantage of liquid biopsies over conventional tissue-based biopsies is the minimal invasiveness in the circulating tumor cells market. Traditional biopsies can sometimes be challenging, particularly when the tumor site is hard to access or when multiple biopsies are required to track a cancer's progression. Liquid biopsies eliminate these challenges by offering a simple blood test.

Furthermore, between 2019 and 2022, more than 40 FDA-approved liquid biopsy tests were introduced to the market, reflecting a growing trust in this methodology. Also, clinical trials focusing on liquid biopsies augmented by 60% during this period, underlining the rigorous validation processes these tests undergo. Furthermore, major diagnostics companies have poured substantial resources into liquid biopsy R&D. For instance, by 2022, the top three diagnostics companies had collectively invested more than USD 1.5 billion in research and acquisitions related to liquid biopsies.

CTC Detection & Enrichment Segment Emerges as the Backbone of the Global CTC Market

The global circulating tumor cells market, when analyzed from a technological perspective, is significantly dominated by CTC detection & enrichment methods, capturing more than 68% of the total market share. This dominant position isn't just a fleeting trend; projections suggest that this segment will continue to lead, expanding at an impressive growth rate of 8.2% during the forecast period. It has been found that the market growth is spurred by technological innovations and research advancements. The prominence of the CTC detection & enrichment methods can be attributed to their unparalleled efficacy in isolating CTCs from blood samples, even when present in minuscule quantities. With cancer cases worldwide exceeding 19 million in 2020, the urgency to detect and analyze these elusive cells has never been more palpable.

Financial investments in the circulating tumor cells market have also been significant. Between 2019 and 2022, over USD 2 billion was funneled into the development and refinement of CTC detection & enrichment technologies by both established biotech giants and emerging startups. Additionally, nearly 55% of the patents filed in the CTC domain during this period were directly related to these technologies, underscoring the innovation frenzy. Furthermore, considering that early cancer detection can improve survival rates by up to 30%, the reliance on efficient CTC detection and enrichment methods is expected to escalate. By the end of the forecast period, the monetary valuation of this segment is anticipated to exceed USD 9 billion, considering its dominant market share and the projected growth rate.

Robust Healthcare Spending Fuels North America’s Leadership in Circulating Tumor Cell Technologies

North America's commanding position in the global circulating tumor cells market, contributing more than 46% of the revenue share, is both remarkable and indicative of broader regional trends in healthcare, research, and technological investment. This preeminent standing isn't merely by chance; it's underpinned by a series of strategic decisions, robust infrastructure, and innovative drive. In 2022, North America's healthcare expenditure surpassed USD 4.7 trillion, with the United States alone accounting for about 90% of this figure. A significant slice of this budget is dedicated to oncology research and diagnostics, given that more than 1.9 million new cancer cases were reported in the US in the same year. Within this vast oncology financial landscape, the allocation for advanced diagnostic methods, including CTC technologies, has seen consistent growth, reaching an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2022.

North America boasts some of the world's premier research institutions and biotech companies, many of which are pioneers in the CTC space. Between 2019 and 2022, North American institutions filed over 60% of the global patents related to CTC technologies, a clear testimony to the region's innovative spirit. Moreover, around 45% of global venture capital investments directed towards CTC startups, amounting to nearly USD 600 million, were funneled into North American companies in this domain during the same period. Furthermore, regulatory bodies like the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been proactive in recognizing the potential of CTCs in the US circulating tumor cells market.

