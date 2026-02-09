Lee Enterprises and Hudl Partner to Expand Access to High School Sports, Connecting Fans, Athletes, and Coaches to Local Communities at Scale

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises and Hudl today announced a new content partnership that significantly expands access to high school sports coverage across Lee’s nationwide network of trusted local news brands, marking one of the largest collaborations in local sports media.

Through this partnership, the two companies will work to bring high-quality high school sports video and storytelling across Lee Enterprises’ 72 markets, reaching millions of local sports fans, families, coaches, and student athletes. Together, Lee and Hudl will connect communities to the moments, teams, and athletes that matter most — at a scale unmatched in local sports coverage.

At its core, the partnership is about access, trust, and community connection. Hudl’s deep relationships with schools and coaches, combined with Lee’s longstanding role as the authoritative voice in local communities, creates a powerful platform to celebrate high school sports — not behind a paywall, but free and accessible to all.

"High school sports coverage is at the heart of our community-driven mission," said Nathan Bekke, interim chief executive officer at Lee Enterprises. "This partnership with Hudl allows us to serve our communities even better — by expanding free access to meaningful local sports content and telling stories that reflect the pride, passion, and connection people feel for their schools and teams."

Hudl works with thousands of high schools nationwide, providing video, data, and tools that support athletes and coaches at every level. By joining forces with Lee, highlight and post-match content now reaches broader local audiences — parents watching from home, alumni staying connected, and fans who rely on trusted local media to stay engaged with their communities.

“Hudl’s mission has always been to give athletes and coaches the shot they deserve while strengthening the communities around them,” said Kelly Mosier, senior director Hudl Fan. “This partnership allows us to highlight and elevate the incredible talent in high school sports. By showcasing top plays and telling community-driven stories we have a chance to deepen the fan connection and help athletes get even more recognition by celebrating these moments.”

This collaboration represents Lee Enterprises’ largest coordinated effort in local sports content, reinforcing the company’s commitment to journalism and storytelling that bring communities together. Coverage will include a wide range of boys’ and girls’ sports, spotlighting both marquee moments and everyday achievements that define high school athletics. “This isn’t just about highlights,” said Joe Battistoni, chief revenue officer at Lee Enterprises. “It’s about honoring how high school sports shape young people and bring communities together. With Hudl, we’re amplifying those stories and inviting advertising partners to be part of the magic that happens when coaches, fans, and communities connect.”

The Lee–Hudl partnership will soon roll out across Lee markets, beginning with expanded coverage and community-focused storytelling throughout the upcoming high school sports seasons.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 72 markets in 25 states. Our core commitment is to provide valuable, intensely local news and information to the communities we serve. Our markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit lee.net.

About Hudl

Hudl empowers more than 300K teams globally to reach their potential, working with coaches, athletes, and administrators at every level of sport. We equip teams with tools and insights to elevate performance, streamline operations, drive recruitment and deepen fan engagement. Our smart cameras capture every second of practices and games, powering the industry's ecosystem of film review, recruiting, scouting and more. Our trusted software layers data and analytics onto video to help athletes and teams reach their potential. And our platform helps every team create a stronger connection to their fans through livestreaming, athlete highlights, tickets, and updates on all the information fans care about. Learn more at Hudl.com.