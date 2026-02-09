APET-Based Thermoformed Trays Market Trends 2025-35

Ottawa, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global APET-based thermoformed trays market hit USD 5.10 billion in 2025, with current forecasts pointing to USD 14.48 billion by 2035, according to Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The APET-based thermoform trays industry is driven by rising demand for transparent, lightweight, and recyclable packaging across food, medical, and consumer goods sectors.
What are APET-based Thermoformed Trays?
APET-based thermoform trays are rigid packaging solutions made from amorphous polyethylene terephthalate, offering high clarity, strength, and recyclability. Market growth is driven by rising demand for transparent food packaging, extended shelf life, lightweight materials, regulatory support for recyclable plastics, convenience food consumption, and increasing preference for cost-effective and sustainable packaging solutions across industries.
Private Industry Investments for APET-Based Thermoformed Trays:
- Amcor plc launched AmSecure, an APET-based material for healthcare trays, to provide a cost-effective and more sustainable alternative to PETG with comparable performance.
- Toppan Holdings Inc. acquired Sonoco Products Company's Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging business for approximately $1.8 billion, aiming to become a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions and expand its market presence.
- Graham Partners, a private investment firm, invested in EasyPak, LLC, a thermoformed packaging provider, to build a top-tier mid-sized thermoformer focused on sustainable packaging options and the healthy food market.
- Nelipak Healthcare Packaging continues to design, develop, and manufacture custom cleanroom-produced APET thermoformed trays to provide superior protection for medical devices and pharmaceuticals.
- Tesco, in collaboration with Faerch Group, launched a "tray-to-tray" initiative to recycle used APET food trays back into new food-grade trays, closing the loop on plastic packaging for its chilled ready meals.
What Are the Latest Key Trends in the APET-Based Thermoformed Trays Market?
1. Sustainability and Recycled Content Innovation
The market is increasingly prioritizing sustainable packaging, with companies incorporating recycled PET (rPET) and designing fully circular APET trays to reduce reliance on virgin plastics and enhance recyclability. Advanced sorting and recycling technologies further support circular economy goals by improving rPET quality, aligning with regulatory and consumer pressures for eco-friendly solutions.
2. Smart & Functional Packaging Integration
APET thermoform trays are evolving beyond simple containment to include smart packaging features like QR codes, sensors, and antimicrobial surfaces. These enhancements improve product safety, traceability, and consumer engagement, especially in food and healthcare sectors where freshness indicators and traceability are increasingly valued.
3. Automation and Manufacturing Efficiency
Advances in thermoforming equipment, such as automated forming lines with improved precision, reduced waste, and faster cycle times, are boosting production efficiency. Manufacturers are adopting robotics and intelligent machinery to improve throughput and consistency while lowering costs, meeting growing demand with leaner operations and higher quality output.
4. Lightweighting and Material Optimization
Thermoformers are leveraging material science to produce thinner yet stronger APET trays, reducing material usage and transportation emissions without compromising structural integrity. Lightweighting helps manufacturers lower costs and environmental impact while maintaining high barrier and clarity properties needed for food and consumer goods packaging.
5. Customization & Premiumization of Packaging
Brand owners are demanding tailored tray designs, custom shapes, and high-quality finishes to enhance shelf appeal and differentiate products. This trend supports premium product positioning and accommodates versatile applications from ready meals to healthcare kits, driven by consumer preferences for convenience and unique packaging experiences.
What is the Potential Growth Rate of the APET-Based Thermoformed Trays Industry?
The growth of the APET-based thermoform trays industry is driven by rising demand for transparent and hygienic food packaging, increasing consumption of ready-to-eat meals, and strong preference for lightweight and recyclable materials. Favorable regulations supporting sustainable plastics, cost efficiency, excellent barrier properties, and expanding applications in food, medical, and retail packaging further support market expansion.
Regional Analysis:
Who is the leader in the APET-Based Thermoformed Trays Market?
North America dominates the market due to strong demand from the packaged food and ready-meal sectors, advanced thermoforming infrastructure, and early adoption of recyclable packaging solutions. Stringent food safety standards, high consumer preference for transparent and convenient packaging, the presence of major packaging manufacturers, and well-established recycling systems further support regional market leadership.
U.S. APET-Based Thermoformed Trays Market Trends
The U.S. leads the North American market due to its large packaged food and foodservice industries, high consumption of ready-to-eat products, and strong presence of major packaging manufacturers. Advanced thermoforming technologies, strict food safety regulations, widespread retail networks, and growing adoption of recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions further strengthen the country’s dominant position.
How is the Opportunistic is the Rise of the Asia Pacific in the APET-Based Thermoformed Trays Industry?
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing consumption of packaged and convenience foods. Expanding food processing industries, growth of organized retail and e-commerce, cost-effective manufacturing, and improving awareness of recyclable packaging materials further accelerate market growth across emerging economies.
China APET-Based Thermoformed Trays Market Trends
China dominates the Asia-Pacific market due to its large-scale food processing industry, expanding ready-to-eat food consumption, and strong manufacturing capabilities. The presence of numerous thermoforming and PET material suppliers, cost-efficient production, rapid growth of organized retail and e-commerce, and increasing adoption of recyclable packaging solutions further strengthen China’s leading position in the regional market.
How Big is the Success of the Europe APET-Based Thermoformed Trays Industry?
Europe is a notably growing region in the market due to strong regulatory support for recyclable and circular packaging materials. Strict environmental policies encourage the use of mono-material PET trays with high recycled content. Growing demand for packaged and fresh foods, well-developed recycling infrastructure, technological advancements in thermoforming, and rising consumer awareness toward sustainable and food-safe packaging solutions further support market growth across the region.
Segment Outlook
Product Type Insights
What made the Food Trays Segment Dominant in the APET-Based Thermoformed Trays Market?
The food tray segment dominates the global market due to high demand for transparent, hygienic, and lightweight packaging in fresh food, meat, bakery, and ready-meal applications. APET trays offer excellent product visibility, strong barrier properties, cost efficiency, and compatibility with food safety regulations, making them widely preferred by food processors and retailers.
The bakery and confectionery trays segment is the fastest-growing in the market due to rising consumption of packaged baked goods and sweets. APET trays provide high clarity, rigidity, and moisture resistance, enhancing product appeal and freshness. Growing demand for premium presentation, convenience packaging, and extended shelf life further accelerates adoption in this segment.
Application Insights
How the Fresh Food Packaging Dominated the APET-Based Thermoformed Trays Market?
The fresh food packaging segment dominates the market due to strong demand for hygienic, transparent, and protective packaging for meat, poultry, seafood, fruits, and vegetables. APET trays offer excellent clarity, rigidity, and barrier performance, enabling product visibility and freshness. Growing consumer preference for packaged fresh foods and strict food safety standards further support segment dominance.
The ready-to-eat or convenience food segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market due to busy lifestyles, urbanization, and rising demand for packaged meals. APET trays support microwave compatibility, product visibility, and portion control. Growth of modern retail, food delivery services, and preference for hygienic, tamper-resistant packaging further accelerates adoption.
End-User Insights
How Food and Beverage Manufacturers Segment Dominates the APET-Based Thermoformed Trays Market?
The food and beverage manufacturers dominate the market due to high-volume demand for hygienic, transparent, and cost-effective packaging. APET trays meet strict food safety requirements, offer excellent product visibility, and support extended shelf life. Widespread use in fresh, bakery, dairy, and ready-to-eat products further strengthens this segment’s dominance.
The retail and supermarket segment is the fastest growing in the s market due to increasing consumer preference for packaged and ready-to-eat products. APET trays offer high product visibility, convenience, and extended shelf life, supporting attractive in-store presentation. Growing modern retail chains and organized supermarkets further accelerate segment adoption.
Recent Breakthroughs in APET-Based Thermoformed Trays Market
- In October 2025, Amcor plc, a globally leading packaging company, announced the launch of its AmSecure APET‑based thermoformed trays and rollstock platform as part of its HealthCare packaging portfolio. The new solution is engineered to serve the demanding requirements of the medical and pharmaceutical industries, offering performance comparable to traditional PETG materials while improving cost efficiency, clarity, durability, and recyclability.
- In July 2025, UK packaging specialist Alma Products Ltd launched a new range of bespoke thermoformed tray solutions, designed for food packaging sectors including bakery, fresh produce, meat, and ready meals. These trays are made using high‑performance materials such as APET, offering customizable shapes, multiple compartments, and enhanced presentation for retail bakery and confectionery products.
Top Companies in the Global APET-Based Thermoformed Trays Market & Their Offerings:
Tier 1:
- Amcor plc: Provides high-clarity, healthcare-grade APET trays as a recyclable alternative to PETG for medical device sterilization.
- Sonoco Products Company: Recently exited this market by selling its thermoformed packaging business to TOPPAN Holdings Inc. in early 2025.
- Pactiv Evergreen Inc.: Offers a massive selection of APET supermarket and processor trays for fresh proteins, produce, and food service.
- WestRock Company: Primarily focuses on polymer-coated paperboard trays designed to replace traditional plastic thermoformed options in frozen and chilled meals.
- Placon Corporation: Specializes in food and medical APET trays made from their proprietary EcoStar recycled material containing up to 100% post-consumer content.
- Anchor Packaging: Manufactures high-clarity APET trays for the deli and "grab-and-go" segments, featuring tamper-evident and leak-resistant designs.
- D&W Fine Pack: Supplies a broad variety of PET thermoformed trays and lids specifically tailored for catering, bakery, and deli display applications.
Tier 2:
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Sabert Corporation
- Genpak LLC
- Berry Global Inc.
- Winpak Ltd.
- TPL Plastics
- Ampac
- Ampacet Corporation
- Schur Flexibles Group
- Pregis
- DS Smith
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Clear Lam Packaging
Segment Covered in the Report
By Product Type
- Food Trays
- Fresh
- Prepared
- Readymeal
- Chilled
- Frozen
- Bakery & Confectionery Trays
- Bakery
- Confectionery
- Pastry
- Dessert
- Chocolates
- Meat & Seafood Trays
- Meat
- Poultry
- Seafood
- Fish
- Shellfish
- Fruit & Vegetable Trays
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Produce
- Freshcut
- Organic
- Medical & Healthcare Trays
- Medical
- Healthcare
- Sterile
- Diagnostic
- Pharmaceutical
By Application
- Fresh Food Packaging
- Ready-to-Eat / Convenience Foods
- Retail Ready Packaging
- Industrial & Bulk Packaging
- Non-food Applications (Medical, Electronics)
By End-Use Industry
- Food & Beverage Manufacturers
- Retail & Supermarkets
- Food Service & Catering
- Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
By Region
North America:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
South America:
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Europe:
- Western Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Portugal
- Belgium
- Ireland
- UK
- Iceland
- Switzerland
- Poland
- Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
- Austria
- Russia & Belarus
- Türkiye
- Albania
- Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific:
- China
- Taiwan
- India
- Japan
- Australia and New Zealand,
- ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
MEA:
- GCC Countries
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Bahrain
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Rest of MEA
About Us
Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.
