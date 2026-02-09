Protein Labeling Research Report 2026: Growing Application in Drug Discovery and Development and Expanding R&D in Proteomics and Genomics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Growth Forecasts 2025-2031

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Labeling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein labeling market, valued at USD 2.92 billion in 2025, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach USD 4.98 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.29% from 2026 to 2031.

This expansion is driven by technological advances that enable site-specific tagging with minimal impact on protein conformation, vital for today's sophisticated proteomics and biotherapeutic workflows. The integration of artificial intelligence in structure prediction, along with the proliferation of antibody-drug conjugates and the transfer of complex bioconjugation tasks to specialist CDMOs, illuminate commercial opportunities, despite challenges such as costly analytical platforms and changing regulations for radio-labeled conjugates.

Global Protein Labeling Market Trends and Insights

Expanding R&D in Proteomics and Genomics

Research advances, particularly in high-resolution mass spectrometry and AI-driven modeling, have significantly enhanced the scope of protein characterization studies. ESM-3 and AlphaFold 3 have boosted structure-prediction accuracy, furthering multi-omics pipelines dependent on robust labeling chemistries. These developments underpin premium pricing for next-generation probes and broaden high-throughput workflow adoption in academic and translational medicine arenas.

Growing Application in Drug Discovery and Development

Site-specific protein labeling plays an increasingly critical role as approximately 40% of investigational drugs target historically undruggable proteins. The expanding pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates and targeted protein degradation platforms highlights the demand for reagents, instrumentation, and custom-conjugation services.

Limitations of Protein Labeling Assays and Methods

Inconsistencies like large fluorescent tags affecting protein localization and variability in nanobody conjugates pose challenges, extending project timelines and increasing consumable usage, especially in regulated settings.

Segment Analysis

Reagents and kits made up 70.62% of the protein labeling market revenue in 2025, accentuating their crucial role across discovery, diagnostics, and manufacturing processes. The services segment is expected to surpass overall market growth with a 10.31% CAGR, driven by complex antibody-drug conjugation and live-animal imaging agents. Immunological techniques maintained the largest market share at 34.05%, whereas cell-based assays are advancing at a rapid 10.96% CAGR due to their physiologically relevant readouts in fields like oncology and neurology.

Geography Analysis

North America, generating 37.35% of 2025 revenues, leads with strong NIH funding and early adoption of novel labeling technologies. Europe follows, supported by Horizon Europe grants, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with an 11.40% CAGR, propelled by rising industrial policies and expansions in antibody-drug conjugate facilities.

Market Overview

Market Drivers

Expanding Research and Development in Proteomics and Genomics

Growing Application of Protein Labeling in Drug Discovery and Development

Rising outsourcing of complex protein conjugation to CDMOs/CROs

Technology Advancements Such as Site-Specific Labeling and Others

Increasing Use of Fluroscence Based Techniques

Growing adoption of companion diagnostics and precision-medicine assays

Market Restraints

Limitations Associated with Protein Labelling Assays and Methods

Regulatory complexity around protein-radioisotope conjugate

High capital cost of high-resolution mass-spectrometry work-flows

Limited shelf-life and stability issues of many labelled reagents

Value / Supply-Chain Analysis



Regulatory and Technological Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corp.

Revvity

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

KMD Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Promega Corporation

LI-COR Biotech, LLC

New England Biolabs Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Vector Laboratories Inc.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Lumiprobe Corp.

Biotium Inc.

Abcam plc

Creative Diagnostics

Cyanagen Srl

Genscript

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzpz6u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.