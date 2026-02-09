Synthetic Biology and Bioprocessing Market Reaches Multi-Billion Scale with High-Throughput Fermentation and Engineered Microbes Driving Innovation

Ottawa, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to data published by Precedence Research, the global Synthetic Biology and Bioprocessing sector is driven by companies such as Amyris ($570M revenue), Ginkgo Bioworks ($478M revenue), and Novozymes (€2.37B revenue), supported by high-throughput microbial engineering, precision fermentation capacities exceeding 2,000 m³, and thousands of commercialized enzymes and bio-based molecules. Government programs in the USA, EU, UK, China, and Japan provide billions in funding to accelerate innovation and industrial adoption.

The Synthetic Biology and Bioprocessing market is rapidly scaling with high-capacity fermentation, engineered strains, and enzyme production platforms, underpinned by multi-billion-dollar investments and government support, data published by Precedence Research.

Key Company Insights

Company Country Real Revenue / Funding Bioprocessing / SynBio Data (NUMBERS ONLY) Core Output Ginkgo Bioworks USA $478.4M (2023) 124 active programs; Foundry throughput >50k strain designs/year Microbial strain engineering Amyris USA $570M (2022) Fermentation capacity ~2,000 m³; >10 commercial molecules Precision-fermented chemicals ZymoChem USA $60M+ funding Pilot fermentation 10,000 L Bio-based polymers Genomatica USA $400M+ funding Commercial fermentation partners >100,000-ton scale Bio-nylon, bio-BDO Novozymes Denmark €2.37B (2023) >700 enzyme products; enzyme fermentation >100,000 m³ Industrial enzymes DSM-Firmenich Netherlands €12.3B (2023) Fermentation-based vitamins, enzymes, proteins Nutritional biosynthesis Codexis USA $116M (2023) >100 engineered enzymes commercialized Enzyme biocatalysis Twist Bioscience USA $275M (2023) DNA synthesis capacity >10,000 genes/day Synthetic DNA Perfect Day USA $750M+ funding Fermentation-derived whey protein (FDA GRAS) Animal-free proteins Zymergen USA $630M funding (pre-acquisition) High-throughput strain engineering platform Specialty materials Arzeda USA $110M funding Enzyme yield improvements >5× Computational protein design Evonik Industries Germany €15.3B (2023) Fermentation capacity >80,000 m³ Amino acids, bio-actives Ajinomoto Japan ¥1.44T (2023) Amino acid fermentation >1M tons/year Bio-fermentation Cargill USA $177B (2023) Fermentation & bioprocess sites >40 globally Industrial bioprocessing LanzaTech USA $310M (2023) Gas fermentation plants processing >600k tons CO₂/year Carbon-to-ethanol

Bioprocessing Infrastructure & Capacity

Company Bioreactor / Fermentation Capacity Facility Ginkgo Bioworks >100 automated bioreactors Boston, USA Amyris 2,000+ m³ fermentation Brazil Evonik Industries 80,000+ m³ Germany Ajinomoto >1M tons amino acids/year Japan Novozymes Industrial-scale fermentation Denmark DSM-Firmenich Multi-site fermentation EU / USA

Government & Public Sector Funding

Country Agency Program Real Funding USA DARPA Living Foundries $300M+ total USA DOE Bioenergy Technologies Office $408M (FY2023) USA NSF Synthetic Biology Programs $160M+ annually EU European Commission Horizon Europe BioTech €95.5B (multi-year) UK UKRI SynBio for Growth £300M program China MOST Industrial Biotechnology ¥10B+ public funding Japan METI Biomanufacturing Strategy ¥100B+ investment plan

Notes: Government support through DARPA, DOE, NSF, Horizon Europe, UKRI, and other agencies fuels industrial and synthetic biology R&D, enabling high-throughput strain engineering, enzyme innovation, and large-scale biomanufacturing.

Market Insights

Companies such as DSM-Firmenich (€12.3B), Evonik (€15.3B), and Ajinomoto (¥1.44T) dominate industrial fermentation and enzyme production. Precision Fermentation & SynBio: Amyris, Perfect Day, Ginkgo Bioworks, and LanzaTech are advancing microbial engineering, precision fermentation, and sustainable biomanufacturing at scale.

How Precedence Research Can Help

Precedence Research provides deep insights and actionable data for Synthetic Biology & Bioprocessing stakeholders:

Financial & Operational Analysis: Company revenues, funding, commercial molecule counts, and strain engineering throughput.

Company revenues, funding, commercial molecule counts, and strain engineering throughput. Infrastructure Insights: Fermentation capacity, bioreactor throughput, and global facility mapping.

Fermentation capacity, bioreactor throughput, and global facility mapping. Government & Regulatory Support: Detailed funding allocations from DARPA, DOE, NSF, Horizon Europe, UKRI, MOST, METI.

Detailed funding allocations from DARPA, DOE, NSF, Horizon Europe, UKRI, MOST, METI. Market Forecasting & Trends: CAGR projections, capacity expansion, and scenario modeling for bioprocessing & SynBio markets.

CAGR projections, capacity expansion, and scenario modeling for bioprocessing & SynBio markets. Strategic Reports: Custom insights for R&D prioritization, M&A, investment decisions, and competitive intelligence.



