Synthetic Biology and Bioprocessing Market Reaches Multi-Billion Scale with High-Throughput Fermentation and Engineered Microbes Driving Innovation

Ottawa, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to data published by Precedence Research, the global Synthetic Biology and Bioprocessing sector is driven by companies such as Amyris ($570M revenue), Ginkgo Bioworks ($478M revenue), and Novozymes (€2.37B revenue), supported by high-throughput microbial engineering, precision fermentation capacities exceeding 2,000 m³, and thousands of commercialized enzymes and bio-based molecules. Government programs in the USA, EU, UK, China, and Japan provide billions in funding to accelerate innovation and industrial adoption.
The Synthetic Biology and Bioprocessing market is rapidly scaling with high-capacity fermentation, engineered strains, and enzyme production platforms, underpinned by multi-billion-dollar investments and government support, data published by Precedence Research.
Key Company Insights
|Company
|Country
|Real Revenue / Funding
|Bioprocessing / SynBio Data (NUMBERS ONLY)
|Core Output
|Ginkgo Bioworks
|USA
|$478.4M (2023)
|124 active programs; Foundry throughput >50k strain designs/year
|Microbial strain engineering
|Amyris
|USA
|$570M (2022)
|Fermentation capacity ~2,000 m³; >10 commercial molecules
|Precision-fermented chemicals
|ZymoChem
|USA
|$60M+ funding
|Pilot fermentation 10,000 L
|Bio-based polymers
|Genomatica
|USA
|$400M+ funding
|Commercial fermentation partners >100,000-ton scale
|Bio-nylon, bio-BDO
|Novozymes
|Denmark
|€2.37B (2023)
|>700 enzyme products; enzyme fermentation >100,000 m³
|Industrial enzymes
|DSM-Firmenich
|Netherlands
|€12.3B (2023)
|Fermentation-based vitamins, enzymes, proteins
|Nutritional biosynthesis
|Codexis
|USA
|$116M (2023)
|>100 engineered enzymes commercialized
|Enzyme biocatalysis
|Twist Bioscience
|USA
|$275M (2023)
|DNA synthesis capacity >10,000 genes/day
|Synthetic DNA
|Perfect Day
|USA
|$750M+ funding
|Fermentation-derived whey protein (FDA GRAS)
|Animal-free proteins
|Zymergen
|USA
|$630M funding (pre-acquisition)
|High-throughput strain engineering platform
|Specialty materials
|Arzeda
|USA
|$110M funding
|Enzyme yield improvements >5×
|Computational protein design
|Evonik Industries
|Germany
|€15.3B (2023)
|Fermentation capacity >80,000 m³
|Amino acids, bio-actives
|Ajinomoto
|Japan
|¥1.44T (2023)
|Amino acid fermentation >1M tons/year
|Bio-fermentation
|Cargill
|USA
|$177B (2023)
|Fermentation & bioprocess sites >40 globally
|Industrial bioprocessing
|LanzaTech
|USA
|$310M (2023)
|Gas fermentation plants processing >600k tons CO₂/year
|Carbon-to-ethanol
Bioprocessing Infrastructure & Capacity
|Company
|Bioreactor / Fermentation Capacity
|Facility
|Ginkgo Bioworks
|>100 automated bioreactors
|Boston, USA
|Amyris
|2,000+ m³ fermentation
|Brazil
|Evonik Industries
|80,000+ m³
|Germany
|Ajinomoto
|>1M tons amino acids/year
|Japan
|Novozymes
|Industrial-scale fermentation
|Denmark
|DSM-Firmenich
|Multi-site fermentation
|EU / USA
Government & Public Sector Funding
|Country
|Agency
|Program
|Real Funding
|USA
|DARPA
|Living Foundries
|$300M+ total
|USA
|DOE
|Bioenergy Technologies Office
|$408M (FY2023)
|USA
|NSF
|Synthetic Biology Programs
|$160M+ annually
|EU
|European Commission
|Horizon Europe BioTech
|€95.5B (multi-year)
|UK
|UKRI
|SynBio for Growth
|£300M program
|China
|MOST
|Industrial Biotechnology
|¥10B+ public funding
|Japan
|METI
|Biomanufacturing Strategy
|¥100B+ investment plan
Notes: Government support through DARPA, DOE, NSF, Horizon Europe, UKRI, and other agencies fuels industrial and synthetic biology R&D, enabling high-throughput strain engineering, enzyme innovation, and large-scale biomanufacturing.
Market Insights
- High-Revenue Leaders: Companies such as DSM-Firmenich (€12.3B), Evonik (€15.3B), and Ajinomoto (¥1.44T) dominate industrial fermentation and enzyme production.
- Precision Fermentation & SynBio: Amyris, Perfect Day, Ginkgo Bioworks, and LanzaTech are advancing microbial engineering, precision fermentation, and sustainable biomanufacturing at scale.
- Government Support: Multi-billion-dollar funding programs worldwide accelerate synthetic biology research, fermentation capacity expansion, and commercial enzyme development.
- Industrial Applications: Products include bio-nylon, bio-BDO, animal-free proteins, specialty chemicals, DNA synthesis, and industrial enzymes.
