Synthetic Biology and Bioprocessing Market Reaches Multi-Billion Scale with High-Throughput Fermentation and Engineered Microbes Driving Innovation

The market continues to expand rapidly, with leading players achieving billions in revenue, thousands of engineered strains, and large-scale fermentation capacities, while governments worldwide allocate significant funding to accelerate biomanufacturing and industrial biotechnology innovations.

 | Source: Precedence Research Precedence Research

Ottawa, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to data published by Precedence Research, the global Synthetic Biology and Bioprocessing sector is driven by companies such as Amyris ($570M revenue), Ginkgo Bioworks ($478M revenue), and Novozymes (€2.37B revenue), supported by high-throughput microbial engineering, precision fermentation capacities exceeding 2,000 m³, and thousands of commercialized enzymes and bio-based molecules. Government programs in the USA, EU, UK, China, and Japan provide billions in funding to accelerate innovation and industrial adoption.

The Synthetic Biology and Bioprocessing market is rapidly scaling with high-capacity fermentation, engineered strains, and enzyme production platforms, underpinned by multi-billion-dollar investments and government support, data published by Precedence Research.

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/request-consultation/42

Key Company Insights

CompanyCountryReal Revenue / FundingBioprocessing / SynBio Data (NUMBERS ONLY)Core Output
Ginkgo BioworksUSA$478.4M (2023)124 active programs; Foundry throughput >50k strain designs/yearMicrobial strain engineering
AmyrisUSA$570M (2022)Fermentation capacity ~2,000 m³; >10 commercial moleculesPrecision-fermented chemicals
ZymoChemUSA$60M+ fundingPilot fermentation 10,000 LBio-based polymers
GenomaticaUSA$400M+ fundingCommercial fermentation partners >100,000-ton scaleBio-nylon, bio-BDO
NovozymesDenmark€2.37B (2023)>700 enzyme products; enzyme fermentation >100,000 m³Industrial enzymes
DSM-FirmenichNetherlands€12.3B (2023)Fermentation-based vitamins, enzymes, proteinsNutritional biosynthesis
CodexisUSA$116M (2023)>100 engineered enzymes commercializedEnzyme biocatalysis
Twist BioscienceUSA$275M (2023)DNA synthesis capacity >10,000 genes/daySynthetic DNA
Perfect DayUSA$750M+ fundingFermentation-derived whey protein (FDA GRAS)Animal-free proteins
ZymergenUSA$630M funding (pre-acquisition)High-throughput strain engineering platformSpecialty materials
ArzedaUSA$110M fundingEnzyme yield improvements >5×Computational protein design
Evonik IndustriesGermany€15.3B (2023)Fermentation capacity >80,000 m³Amino acids, bio-actives
AjinomotoJapan¥1.44T (2023)Amino acid fermentation >1M tons/yearBio-fermentation
CargillUSA$177B (2023)Fermentation & bioprocess sites >40 globallyIndustrial bioprocessing
LanzaTechUSA$310M (2023)Gas fermentation plants processing >600k tons CO₂/yearCarbon-to-ethanol

Bioprocessing Infrastructure & Capacity

CompanyBioreactor / Fermentation CapacityFacility
Ginkgo Bioworks>100 automated bioreactorsBoston, USA
Amyris2,000+ m³ fermentationBrazil
Evonik Industries80,000+ m³Germany
Ajinomoto>1M tons amino acids/yearJapan
NovozymesIndustrial-scale fermentationDenmark
DSM-FirmenichMulti-site fermentationEU / USA

Government & Public Sector Funding

CountryAgencyProgramReal Funding
USADARPALiving Foundries$300M+ total
USADOEBioenergy Technologies Office$408M (FY2023)
USANSFSynthetic Biology Programs$160M+ annually
EUEuropean CommissionHorizon Europe BioTech€95.5B (multi-year)
UKUKRISynBio for Growth£300M program
ChinaMOSTIndustrial Biotechnology¥10B+ public funding
JapanMETIBiomanufacturing Strategy¥100B+ investment plan

Notes: Government support through DARPA, DOE, NSF, Horizon Europe, UKRI, and other agencies fuels industrial and synthetic biology R&D, enabling high-throughput strain engineering, enzyme innovation, and large-scale biomanufacturing.

Market Insights

  • High-Revenue Leaders: Companies such as DSM-Firmenich (€12.3B), Evonik (€15.3B), and Ajinomoto (¥1.44T) dominate industrial fermentation and enzyme production.
  • Precision Fermentation & SynBio: Amyris, Perfect Day, Ginkgo Bioworks, and LanzaTech are advancing microbial engineering, precision fermentation, and sustainable biomanufacturing at scale.
  • Government Support: Multi-billion-dollar funding programs worldwide accelerate synthetic biology research, fermentation capacity expansion, and commercial enzyme development.
  • Industrial Applications: Products include bio-nylon, bio-BDO, animal-free proteins, specialty chemicals, DNA synthesis, and industrial enzymes.

How Precedence Research Can Help

Precedence Research provides deep insights and actionable data for Synthetic Biology & Bioprocessing stakeholders:

  • Financial & Operational Analysis: Company revenues, funding, commercial molecule counts, and strain engineering throughput.
  • Infrastructure Insights: Fermentation capacity, bioreactor throughput, and global facility mapping.
  • Government & Regulatory Support: Detailed funding allocations from DARPA, DOE, NSF, Horizon Europe, UKRI, MOST, METI.
  • Market Forecasting & Trends: CAGR projections, capacity expansion, and scenario modeling for bioprocessing & SynBio markets.
  • Strategic Reports: Custom insights for R&D prioritization, M&A, investment decisions, and competitive intelligence.

Contact Us:
Email: sales@precedenceresearch.com
USA: +1 8044 419344 | APAC: +61 4859 81310 / +91 87933 22019 | Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Precedence Research – Transforming Complex Data into Strategic Decisions


Tags

Precedence Research Insights

Related Links

Recommended Reading