Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back programme

In week 6 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 12,400,000 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 233,175,000. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 2.2.2026 11:14:29 1.000.000 18,575 18.575.000 2.2.2026 14:36:32 1.000.000 18,60 18.600.000 3.2.2026 10:29:02 1.000.000 18,80 18.800.000 3.2.2026 14:13:16 1.000.000 18,75 18.750.000 3.2.2026 14:51:07 600.000 18,75 11.250.000 4.2.2026 10:05:15 1.000.000 18,75 18.750.000 4.2.2026 14:22:16 1.000.000 19,00 19.000.000 4.2.2026 14:53:39 600.000 19,00 11.400.000 5.2.2026 10:11:08 1.000.000 18,85 18.850.000 5.2.2026 13:51:43 1.000.000 18,85 18.850.000 5.2.2026 14:48:54 600.000 18,85 11.310.000 6.2.2026 13:05:26 1.000.000 18,80 18.800.000 6.2.2026 15:13:35 1.600.000 18,90 30.240.000 Total 12,400,000 233,175,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 22 May 2025, based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024 and renewed at the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2025. Share buybacks under the programme were paused as per an announcement on 07.07.2025 and restarted as per an announcement on 15.01.2026.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 120,800,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 2.609% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 2,147,293,750. Post these transactions Kvika holds 255,210,410 of own shares which corresponds to 5.511% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme will be limited to a maximum total purchase price of 2,500,000,000 ISK and will not exceed 236,409,591 shares.

The buyback programme is in effect from 22 May 2025 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2026. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

