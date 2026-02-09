This Valentine’s Day, Show Love to Family Caregivers: Area Agencies on Aging Offer Critical Support

Washington, DC, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Valentine’s Day, millions of Americans will express love not with cards or chocolates, but through the care they provide to their loved ones. Across the United States, 63 million family caregivers—including 59 million who support older adults—provide daily assistance that helps loved ones live safely and independently at home. While caregiving can be deeply meaningful, it also brings significant and often long-term challenges, and many caregivers need support to sustain their own health and well-being.

Family caregivers provide critical care for a loved one or friend, helping with everyday activities such as grocery shopping, household chores and providing transportation, but over time the level of support can involve helping their loved ones with bathing, getting dressed, cooking, managing medications, arranging medical appointments and more. They take on these critical tasks while often balancing jobs, children and other responsibilities. This kind of care is one of the most powerful expressions of love, but it should not be carried alone.

That’s where Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) come in. AAAs nationwide provide essential supports for caregivers, offering trusted resources, information and services that help them navigate their caregiving responsibilities with confidence while also providing them needed support.

“Caregiving is one of the most enduring expressions of love,” said Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging, which represents the nation’s AAAs. “But even the most devoted caregivers need support. This Valentine’s Day and throughout the year, we must recognize caregivers not just with gratitude, but with meaningful assistance. AAAs help caregivers by connecting them to practical training, respite and resources, as well as support groups and programs that provide important tools to meet their loved ones’ needs while addressing their own.”

AAAs offer a wide array of services designed to support family caregivers, including:

Information and referral services. AAAs help caregivers connect with local programs and supports.

AAAs help caregivers connect with local programs and supports. Respite services. Need a break? Many AAAs offer respite services to give caregivers time to rest and recharge.

Need a break? Many AAAs offer respite services to give caregivers time to rest and recharge. Caregiver assessment. AAAs help caregivers identify available services for themselves and their loved ones.

AAAs help caregivers identify available services for themselves and their loved ones. Training. AAAs provide education and skills training to help caregivers feel prepared and confident.

AAAs provide education and skills training to help caregivers feel prepared and confident. Support groups and counseling . Caregivers can connect with others for emotional support, shared experiences and guidance.

. Caregivers can connect with others for emotional support, shared experiences and guidance. In-home support services. AAAs can link caregivers to services such as meal preparation, light housework, home repairs and personal care.

AAAs can link caregivers to services such as meal preparation, light housework, home repairs and personal care. Transportation. Caregivers can arrange rides for loved ones to medical appointments, senior centers, congregate meals and more.

Caregivers can arrange rides for loved ones to medical appointments, senior centers, congregate meals and more. Health and wellness programs. AAAs offer evidence-based programs that support caregiver and older adult health, including falls prevention and chronic disease self-management.

With more than 600 AAAs across the country, there is a trusted local resource ready to support caregivers and the people they love. This Valentine’s Day, caregivers are reminded that caring deeply does not have to mean doing it alone.

Learn more about the services provided by AAAs by visiting www.usaging.org/livelongstaystrong, or connect with a local AAA through the Eldercare Locator at 1-800-677-1116 or eldercare.acl.gov.

# # #

About USAging

USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities. For more information, visit usaging.org and follow @theUSAging on Facebook, X and Instagram.