Insulin Pump Market to Reach US$ 25.40 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Diabetes Burden and Shift Toward Precision Insulin Delivery | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global insulin pump market was valued at 6.10 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 25.40 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2025 to 2033.

According to global estimates, around 540 million people are diagnosed with diabetes. Of those individuals, about 1.5 million in more than 150 countries use insulin pumps daily, illustrating a shift toward more specialized treatment methods such as continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII). In 2023, more than 180,000 new insulin pumps were registered in at least 50 countries, signaling a growing demand in regions beyond conventional strongholds like North America and Europe. About 20 million individuals, many children, suffer from severe Type 1 diabetes and need more sophisticated devices than multiple daily injections alone can provide. In alignment with these trends, market-leading manufacturers have trained over 100,000 doctors globally to facilitate safer and broader adoption of insulin pumps.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/insulin-pump-market

Tethered and Tubeless Pumps Gain Traction Amid Growing Need for Glucose Control

Lower physical activity levels worldwide often lead to erratic blood glucose fluctuations, further supporting global insulin pump market usage. Around US$ 3 million is spent annually on hospital admissions due to uncontrolled glucose levels among Type 1 diabetes patients, and pump therapy reportedly facilitates such episodes by more than 300,000 cases globally. Concurrently, the 22 million new diabetes diagnoses registered each year continue to drive demand for solutions that streamline everyday glucose control. In economic terms, about US$ 900 billion was spent on diabetes management last year, prompting intense discussions among global healthcare stakeholders about advanced control systems like tethered and tubeless insulin delivery. Moreover, 15 new insulin pump models have launched since 2021, featuring Bluetooth-supported, app-based interfaces for real-time monitoring and personalized dosing.

Collaboration Between Pump Makers and Sensor Developers Strengthens Market Innovation

The backbone of the insulin pump market’s growth lies in precise continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and real-time insulin dosing algorithms. Advanced CGM sensors now come with auto-calibration or minimal recalibration features and share real-time data with insulin pumps. These combined technologies adjust basal and bolus rates automatically, helping reduce hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic episodes and enhancing patient outcomes overall.

Already, 5 hybrid closed-loop systems have received FDA approval, reflecting the industry’s push to combine AI-driven dosing solutions. Several large-scale clinical trials aim to refine these algorithms, further validating advancements in time-in-range metrics and potentially boosting CGM-based pump adoption. Collaboration between global pump makers and sensor developers has produced at least 12 synergy-focused applets, ensuring high-quality data flow and advanced safety. Many centers are testing these solutions in real-world hospital networks, citing decreased manual entries and fewer hyperglycemia incidents as an important step toward mainstream acceptance and higher patient autonomy.

Tubed Pump Upgrade Cycles Generate Significant Revenue Streams for Manufacturers

Tubed (Tethered) insulin pumps maintain a commanding market share of more than 60% in the insulin pump market, thanks to their established performance, reliable components, and robust track record. As of 2023, roughly 1 million tubed pumps have been sold, showing widespread acceptance due to stable insulin infusion, minimal device malfunctions (fewer than 50,000 reported issues), and high patient satisfaction. In the United States alone, it is estimated that 700,000 patients prefer tethered pumps each year because they usually permit a more precise and customizable infusion schedule.

On average, each tubed pump weighs about 110 grams, lending itself to everyday use. Many patients replace these pumps every four years, bolstering the upgrade cycle, an important revenue stream for major manufacturers that collectively invest around US$ 250 million in technology refinements. Leading healthcare providers in the U.S. issue around 600,000 tubed-pump prescriptions annually, further proving the consistency demanded by Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients requiring advanced insulin management.

Robust Research Funding and Local Production Strengthen North America’s Insulin Pump Leadership

In North America, the insulin pump market enjoys a strong foothold, primarily due to advanced healthcare infrastructures, high diabetes prevalence, and significant spending power. About 37 million Americans have diabetes, and 7 million of them use insulin pumps, a considerable segment that fosters steady demand. Each year, about 1.6 million U.S. patients with Type 1 diabetes rely on these devices, a figure expected to rise in tandem with deeper insurance coverage and robust reimbursement policies.

U.S. diabetes research funding of US$ 1.5 billion annually supports ongoing breakthroughs in pump technology, boosting local production to 900,000 pumps per year with additional exports in the insulin pump market. Up to 2.5 million U.S. residents use external insulin pumps, highlighting their preference for fewer injections and better blood glucose control. The annual cost of insulin, supplies, and device upkeep hovers around US$ 3,000 per patient, promoting cost-effective solutions. Resulting in insulin pump sales near US$ 2.9 billion annually, which signals lucrative market economics. The region also recorded 1.1 million individuals shifting from injection regimens to pumps in just three years. More than 4 million annual prescriptions for pump supplies and accessories further entrench North America’s leadership in manufacturing, uptake, and technological innovation.

Insulin Pump Market Major Players:

Beta Bionics

Cellnovo Ltd

CeQur

EOFlow

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Insulet Corporation

Jiangsu Delfu Co., Ltd.

LA Roche

Medtronic

MicroPort

Tandem Diabetes Care

Terumo

Valeritas

ViCentra

Ypsomed

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Diabetes Type

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

By Gender

Male

Female

By Device Type

Tubed (Tethered) Insulin Pump

Tubeless Insulin Pumps (Patch Pumps)

By Sales Channel

Online Channels

Offline Channels Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies and Clinics



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/insulin-pump-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube