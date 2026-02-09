Europe Seafood Market Analysis and Growth Forecasts 2025-2031: EU Sustainability Programs, Convenience Demand, and Nordic Offshore Licensing Support Expansion

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Seafood - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe seafood market is set to expand, with projected figures reaching USD 87.44 billion by 2026, rising from USD 83.17 billion in 2025, and poised to hit USD 112.33 billion by 2031, growing at a 5.14% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. This growth is largely driven by increasing focus on sustainable aquaculture, enhanced cold-chain investments, and a growing consumer shift towards high-protein diets.
Spain currently commands nearly one-third of the region's demand, capitalizing on its dual-coast harvesting capabilities. Italy shows rapid growth, bolstered by premium processed products and new aquaculture licenses. While supermarkets dominate sales, there's a notable shift towards online platforms as tech-savvy consumers prioritize freshness and traceability. Fish continues to be the cornerstone of the market, but shrimp leads in growth, aided by land-based systems reducing reliance on imports.
Europe Seafood Market Trends and Insights Shifting Consumer Preference to High-Protein Diets
European consumers are increasingly preferring high-protein diets. This trend is particularly pronounced in urban markets where premium seafood purchases are supported by higher disposable incomes. Countries with traditional seafood consumption patterns, like Mediterranean nations, are expanding offerings to include higher-value species. Regulatory frameworks, such as the EU Nutrition and Health Claims Regulation, help market verified health benefits, aiding in market reach among new health-focused demographics.
Expansion of Cold-Chain and Logistics Capacity
Increased investments in temperature-controlled logistics are opening inland markets. The European Commission's funding supports the expansion of cold-storage infrastructure, enhancing the distribution reach of fresh seafood within Europe. Logistics advancements benefit producers in regions like Norway and Scotland, facilitating market penetration where seafood consumption was previously limited due to supply constraints. Improved distribution reduces spoilage rates significantly, strengthening the market's geographic scope.
Volatile Capture Fisheries Landings
European capture fisheries face instability with many fish stocks overfished, disrupting traditional supply chains. The shift in species due to climate changes is also altering fishing grounds, introducing higher costs and constraints. Reduced quotas on key species intensify reliance on aquaculture as processors adapt to maintain supply.
Segment Analysis
Fish remains dominant, comprising 78.82% of 2025 revenue. Well-integrated supply chains ensure a steady market presence across different formats. While fish holds the majority, shrimp is rapidly growing, supported by innovations in land-based farming. The segment's growth outpaces others, with sustainable practices driving premium product demands.
Market Dynamics
Aquaculture captured 68.08% of the market value in 2025, signifying a shift from unpredictable wild catch to controlled production. Technological advancements in recirculating systems and breeding are enhancing yields within EU environmental guidelines. The sector's growing CAGR, driven by offshore licensing and feed technology improvements, supports sustainable expansion.
Market Landscape
Market Drivers
- Shifting consumer preference to high-protein diets
- Expansion of cold-chain and logistics capacity
- EU-funded sustainability & traceability programs
- Growing demand for convenience seafood meals
- Rise of algae-fed aquaculture inputs cutting feed costs
- Offshore aquaculture licensing liberalization in Nordic EEZs
Market Restraints
- Volatile capture fisheries landings
- Stringent import tariff quotas on Asian shrimp
- Carbon-labeling discouraging high-footprint products
- Increasing marine-spatial conflicts with offshore wind
Value / Supply-Chain Analysis
Regulatory Landscape
Technological Outlook
Porter's Five Forces
