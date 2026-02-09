EXL granted 10 new patents in the last year for AI solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced that it has been granted 10 new U.S. patents in the last year for innovations that power solutions for clients across insurance, healthcare, retail, utilities and financial services. These advancements include making data, agentic AI-ready through EXLdata.ai™, unlocking the power of agentic AI to automate and orchestrate workflows with EXLerate.ai™ and fine-tuning domain specific LLMs. This strengthens EXL’s position as a data and AI leader, embedding AI into critical business workflows and enabling clients to accelerate growth, reduce costs and improve customer experience.

“These patents underscore EXL’s commitment to innovation and to building differentiated data and AI capabilities that deliver measurable outcomes for our clients,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, executive vice president and chief data and AI officer at EXL. “From extracting intelligence from unstructured data to orchestrating agentic AI workflows and advancing responsible, compliant AI, we are embedding decision intelligence directly into enterprise operations, enabling clients to operate faster, reduce costs, and improve customer outcomes with confidence.”

EXLdata.ai: Launched in October 2025, EXLdata.ai is a first-of-its-kind agentic AI-native suite of data solutions built to unify complex data ecosystems and accelerate enterprise-wide adoption. The newly patented innovations address a wide range of enterprise AI use cases within EXLdata.ai, including the following:

Multimodal Data Ingestion: U.S. Patent No. 12,260,342 (March 25, 2025) advances EXL Xtrakto.AI™, a document processing solution, with multimodal table extraction and semantic search methods which allow natural-language queries within unstructured documents using advanced machine learning models to preprocess unstructured data by extracting content and generating searchable data structures.

Knowledge Graph Creation: EXL was granted U.S. Patent No. 12,481,215 (November 25, 2025) for advanced knowledge retrieval techniques that dynamically segment content, extract concepts and relationships, and generate graph-based embeddings for fast, context-aware search. The innovation enables real-time updates as source data changes, strengthening semantic discovery and AI-driven insights across large enterprise data environments. These 2025 advancements are supported by U.S. Patent No. 11,842,286 (December 12, 2023), which covers a machine learning model for structuring complex enterprise data and U.S. Patent No. 12,033,408 (July 9, 2024), which outlines a method of contextual text recognition using prompt-guided knowledge distillation.

Data Intelligence Layer Development: U.S. Patent No. 12400252 (August 26, 2025) for EXL Transaction Insights™ covers a method for using AI to mine deep consumer financial insights such as income strength and stability, debt obligations and other factors to assess personal financial risk. These 2025 advancements are supported by U.S. Patent No. 12,118,019 (October 15, 2024) for EXL Smart Data Signals™, which established the AI-based modeling foundation for detecting patterns, anomalies and predictive triggers across large datasets.

Unstructured Data Extraction: U.S. Patent No. 12,253,832 (July 8, 2025) for EXL Generic NER™ focuses on context-based entity recognition within large database files.

EXLerate.ai: EXL’s agentic AI platform is designed to help enterprises reimagine workflows with the ability to seamlessly integrate EXL and third-party AI agents into their business operations. Its capabilities have been enhanced by the following patented solutions:

AI-powered Audit: U.S. Patent No. 12,334,077 (June 17, 2025), which covers automated audio to text signal processing used in the EXL Smart Audit.AI™ solution.

Cognitive Image Analytics: U.S. Patent No. 12387271 (August 12, 2025) for EXL Cognitive Image Analytics™ focuses on reducing network traffic associated with generating event predictions based on cognitive image analysis and powers EXL's proprietary offering EXL Property Insights™.

Insurance Regulatory Reporting: U.S. Patent No. 12,468,696 (November 11, 2025) for the EXL Regulatory Reporting Assist.AI™ solution significantly enhances regulatory reporting accuracy, speed, and transparency, enabling organizations to modernize compliance workflows and respond more effectively to evolving regulatory requirements using natural language queries.

Query & Prompt Optimization: U.S. Patent No. 12,299,427 (May 13, 2025) for EXL SAMAC Copilot™ covers a method for automatically calibrating AI queries in a consistent, structured manner.

Adaptive Communication Optimization: U.S. Patent No. 12,536,551 (January 27, 2026) uses a tensor-based reinforcement learning platform to optimize timing, tone, content and communication strategies to improve multichannel customer engagement. The innovation powers solutions such as EXL Paymentor℠, an AI-powered collections and receivables management solution.



LLM Fine-tuning: EXL was granted a patent for its EXL Insurance LLM™, the first industry-specific large language model (LLM) created to augment claim adjudication outcomes for bodily injury claims by enhancing adjuster efficiency, reducing indemnity costs, claims leakage, and accelerating settlement timelines. Building on this data foundation, EXL advances agentic AI for autonomous and assisted decision-making. EXL Insurance LLM is powered by more than 10 years of deep domain-specific data labeling architecture with best-in-class AI engineering, enabled by a partnership with NVIDIA, to fine-tune our models.

U.S. Patent No. 12399924 (August 26, 2025) for EXL Insurance LLM addresses unique methods for multi-model domain signal evaluation systems, which allows EXL’s LLM to achieve 20-30% higher accuracy in claims and underwriting tasks than leading general-purpose models.

