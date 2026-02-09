Swiss Serenity Enhances Legal Compliance for Second Pillar Asset Repatriation for Switzerland

Geneve, VAUD, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porrentruy, Switzerland – Swiss Serenity announces the strengthening of legal compliance of its LPP asset repatriation platform. The process is based on an electronic representation mandate compliant with articles 32 et seq. of the Swiss Code of Obligations, legally validating each asset repatriation request.

This approach brings a structured solution in the Swiss second pillar sector and positions Swiss Serenity as a rigorous player in the legal plane of LPP asset repatriation.

Legal Context

Second pillar asset repatriation involves an administrative and legal question: how can a worker legally authorize a third party to perform administrative procedures on their behalf with 1,500+ different Swiss institutions?

According to the Swiss Code of Obligations (articles 32 et seq.), the representation mandate is the appropriate legal mechanism for this type of procedure. Electronic signature, recognized in Switzerland, allows formalizing this mandate digitally.

Swiss Serenity has designed a complete process allowing these elements to be brought together in a clear and transparent legal framework.

Swiss Serenity Process: Legal Compliance



Step 1: Secure Authentication

The user provides:

AHV/AVS number

Swiss identity document (passport, identity card, residence permit)

Electronic signature (via mouse or touch screen)

Complete contact details

Identity validation according to security standards in force in Switzerland.

Step 2: Electronic Mandate Generation

Swiss Serenity automatically generates a representation mandate compliant with the Code of Obligations containing:

Client's legal identification (AVS, identity document)

Precise description of powers conferred (specific asset repatriation)

Unique electronic signature validated by SMS code

Legal references (articles 32 et seq. of Swiss Code of Obligations)

Revocation conditions (terminable according to legal provisions)

The mandate remains client property (downloadable digital copy in PDF).

Step 3: Legally Signed Repatriation Request

Swiss Serenity generates repatriation letters in the client's name using:

Client's electronic signature (approved in step 2)

Client's identity document

Client's verified contact details

Reference to representation mandate

Each letter sent to an institution is legally signed by the client via Swiss Serenity as authorized representative.

Step 4: Complete Legal Traceability

Every Swiss Serenity action is documented:

Timestamp of each signature

Complete digital trace (audit trail)

Client's revocation right at any time

Complete repatriation history

According to Swiss data protection standards, all data is hosted in Switzerland and encrypted.

The 5 Benefits of Swiss Serenity Legal Compliance



1. Recognized Electronic Mandates

Compliant with articles 32 et seq. of the Swiss Code of Obligations, these mandates have the same legal value as a physically signed paper mandate.

2. Increased Legal Clarity

The explicit mandate given to the client reduces ambiguities and clarifies each party's responsibilities.

3. Client Protection

Mandates are revocable at any time by the client, guaranteeing their freedom and total control over the process.

4. Enhanced Traceability

Complete audit trail allows documenting each process step, useful in case of control or administrative verification.

5. Total Transparency

Client is informed at each process step and receives a copy of all documents generated in their name.

Important: Swiss Serenity never holds client funds. The representation mandate only concerns administrative repatriation procedures, not asset management.

Process Legal Basis

The Swiss Serenity process is based on:

Articles 32 et seq. of the Code of Obligations (CO): Regulation of mandate and representation in Swiss law.

Article 14bis of the Code of Obligations: Recognition of electronic signature in Switzerland.

Federal Data Protection Act (FADP): Compliant processing of personal data.

Occupational Pension Law (LPP): Swiss second pillar regulatory framework.

According to the Central Office 2nd Pillar, asset repatriation procedures must respect these legal frameworks to guarantee legal security for all parties.

FAQ: 5 Questions About Legal Compliance Q1: Are electronic mandates officially recognized in Switzerland?

Yes. Articles 32 et seq. of the Code of Obligations recognize mandates in various forms, including electronic. Electronic signature is also recognized by article 14bis CO.

Q2: Can the client revoke their mandate after signing?

Yes, at any time. In accordance with the Code of Obligations, the principal (client) retains the right to revoke the mandate at any time. This revocation takes effect immediately.

Q3: What is the exact legal basis of the process?

The process is based on articles 32 et seq. of the Swiss Code of Obligations (mandate and representation) and on article 14bis CO (electronic signature). It also complies with the Federal Data Protection Act (FADP).

Q4: Does Swiss Serenity need a FINMA license for this service?

No. Swiss Serenity does not manage funds and does not perform banking or asset management activities. The service is limited to asset research and administrative assistance for repatriation, activities that do not require a FINMA license according to current regulations.

Q5: Do pension institutions accept these electronic mandates?

Yes. Swiss pension institutions recognize mandates compliant with the Code of Obligations, whether physical or electronic. In case of doubt, Swiss Serenity can provide supplementary documents to facilitate processing.

About Swiss Serenity

Swiss Serenity is a Swiss company based in Porrentruy, specializing in locating unclaimed second pillar assets. The company has helped more than 110,000 clients who opened a case file to identify dispersed or forgotten pension assets, enabling the recovery of 328 million francs in total.

Swiss Serenity focuses exclusively on research and identification of unclaimed assets. The company does not manage funds, does not provide financial or legal advice, and does not make investment decisions. Its service consists of helping Swiss workers find their pension assets and connecting them with appropriate institutions.

The company operates in compliance with Swiss standards and collaborates with the Central Office 2nd Pillar to facilitate administrative searches.

Press Inquiries

Service Press

+41 21 588 00 24

https://swiss-serenity.ch/fr

press [at] nolimits-inc.com

Swiss Serenity Service SA

Rue du Jura 23

2900 Porrentruy

Suisse

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=tZXQfB4LkU0