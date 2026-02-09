Symbotic Earns 100 Rating for Second Consecutive Year in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced it has earned a score of 100 in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2026 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s leading benchmark for LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The recognition places Symbotic among 534 U.S. companies receiving the Equality 100 Award for 2026.

The Equality 100 Award recognizes companies that meet the CEI’s highest criteria across non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits, inclusive workplace culture, and outreach and engagement. By earning a 100 score two years in a row, Symbotic joins a select group of organizations demonstrating consistency and accountability in advancing workplace inclusion.

“This achievement reflects the strength of the Symbotic team and our deep commitment to diversity,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Symbotic. “This is core to our culture and essential to the innovation shaping the future of robotics.”

Symbotic’s approach to inclusion is grounded in the belief that diverse perspectives and equitable practices are critical to building resilient technology and solving complex global challenges. The company continues to invest in policies, programs, and leadership practices that enable employees to do their best work and grow their careers.

Miriam Ort, Chief Human Resources Officer at Symbotic, added, “Receiving this honor for a second year is a great reinforcement of our continuing work to create a workplace where our industry’s best and brightest feel valued and empowered to thrive and grow.”

The 2026 CEI highlights continued progress across U.S.-based employers, with rated companies providing workplace protections to more than 22 million workers. The full report is available at www.hrc.org/cei.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

ABOUT THE HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, working to ensure LGBTQ+ people are safe, seen, and supported at work, at school, and in every community.

MEDIA CONTACT

Matt Buckley

Vice President, Communications

mediainquiry@symbotic.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Charlie Anderson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

ir@symbotic.com