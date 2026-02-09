Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) for Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) or its executive officers complied with the federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws. If you purchased Kyndryl securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Happened?

On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its Audit Committee is reviewing the Company’s cash management practices, related disclosures (including regarding the drivers of the Company’s adjusted free cash flow metric), and the efficacy of its internal control over financial reporting following the Company’s receipt of voluntary document requests from the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

Kyndryl further disclosed that it expects to report material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting for multiple reporting periods. The Company also stated that its previously issued assessment of internal control over financial reporting and its independent auditor’s opinion included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 should no longer be relied upon.

In addition, Kyndryl announced the immediate departures of its Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel and filed a Form NT 10-Q indicating that it would delay the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Following these disclosures, Kyndryl’s stock price declined approximately 40% in premarket trading on February 9, 2026.

