Fresh Thinking About Frozen: Bring Quality Meals to the Table While Cutting Food Waste and Stretching Your Budget

For many families, the freezer is for last-minute meal options. However, new federal nutrition guidance and growing scientific consensus reveal a different reality: frozen foods can be the starting point for healthy eating, not a backup plan. That’s why the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) is launching “Fresh Thinking About Frozen,” a campaign to help families discover these benefits of frozen foods.

Making Nutrition Achievable

The recently released 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the nation’s top nutrition advice, emphasizes portion control and nutrient-dense foods. Frozen options deliver on both counts.

Families who keep frozen produce on hand tend to eat more fruits and vegetables overall. Pre-portioned frozen meals also help people eat what they need without overdoing it. Plus, the convenience factor matters: frozen berries are ready for a morning smoothie, pre-cut frozen vegetables can be added to tonight's stir-fry and a balanced frozen meal can be quickly paired with a salad.

That isn’t cutting corners. It’s being smart on how best to feed a family well.

Freezing Hits the Pause Button on Fresh Foods

Freezing food only changes a food’s temperature, not its nutrition. Freezing keeps food close to its original state without requiring additives.

Produce begins to lose nutritional value right after it’s harvested. Freezing fruits and vegetables hours after harvest pauses nutrient degradation and locks in the vitamins and minerals, so the food remains farm fresh even as it travels across the country to your grocery store. Frozen meals are similarly made with real ingredients and turned into just-cooked recipes then frozen for families to eat when they’re ready.

The nutrition community understands this. A recent survey conducted by AFFI found 94% of registered dietitians agree frozen fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts. Another 92% said frozen foods offer a variety of nutritious meal offerings. These findings are central to the “Fresh Thinking About Frozen” message: Frozen is not second-best. It’s simply smart.





Solving the Food Waste Problem

Nearly 40% of food in the United States gets thrown away, according to the nonprofit ReFED. That translates to roughly $1,500 per year per household, straight into the trash along with unused produce and forgotten leftovers.

Frozen helps fix that problem. Eight in 10 consumers agree buying frozen helps reduce food waste at home, AFFI research finds. The reason is simple: You use what you need, when you need it and the rest stays perfectly preserved. No more dreading the refrigerator cleanouts and feeling guilty over the uneaten food going into the trashcan.

Time for Fresh Thinking

Families already making this shift aren’t settling for less. They’re strategic about nutrition, budget and time. They integrate the freezer into regular meal planning. They feel confident about providing quality foods that are simply frozen.

The freezer isn’t a place of last resort. It’s a tool for eating well in real life. Visit frozenadvantage.org/FTAF for tips, recipes and resources to make the most of your freezer.

