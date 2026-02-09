Green Hedge Realty Launches Limited Time Flat Fee REALTOR.ca Listing Offer for Southern Ontario Home Sellers

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Hedge Realty Inc., Brokerage has announced a limited time flat fee MLS® listing offer launching for the spring market to help sellers reduce the cost of selling while continuing to receive full service REALTOR® representation in Toronto, the Greater Toronto Area, and communities across the Greater Golden Horseshoe, including markets from St. Catharines to Oshawa and north toward the Barrie area.

For a limited time, sellers can offer their property for sale on MLS® and REALTOR.ca for a flat fee of $4,995 plus HST, payable from sale proceeds upon completion of a sale. The offer includes designated REALTOR® representation, listing on REALTOR.ca and reciprocal websites, listing marketing, showing management, negotiation representation, and other traditional listing services, without typical percentage based listing commissions.

As housing affordability and transaction costs remain a concern for many Canadians, Green Hedge Realty continues to focus on reducing unnecessary expenses within the real estate transaction process.

Traditional commission structures often fail to reflect efficiencies created through technology and streamlined brokerage operations. Green Hedge Realty operates with a low overhead structure that reduces reliance on paper based documentation and physical office infrastructure, allowing meaningful savings to be passed directly to clients.

In addition to reduced listing costs for sellers, Green Hedge Realty offers buyer cash back rebates calculated as a percentage of the purchase price. When combined with the brokerage’s flat fee listing offer, clients who sell and then buy through Green Hedge Realty may recover their listing costs entirely, and in some cases receive buyer rebates that exceed their selling expenses.

Beyond commission savings, clients benefit from working with agents who handle a higher transaction volume than many traditional commission based agents, providing increased market familiarity, pricing insight, and negotiation experience.

The spring flat fee listing offer is available for a limited time in Toronto, the GTA, and across many Greater Golden Horseshoe locations. Additional details on the flat fee listing service are available at https://greenhedge.realestate/flatfee/, while information on buyer cash back rebates can be found at https://greenhedge.realestate/cashback/.

Media Inquiries:

Dan Darragh

Real Estate Sales Representative

Green Hedge Realty Inc., Brokerage

416-803-6418

info@greenhedge.realestate

