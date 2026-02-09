No Limits and Swiss Serenity Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Entrepreneurs in Pension Wealth Management

Geneve, VAUD, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geneva / Porrentruy, Switzerland – No Limits, ecosystem dedicated to entrepreneurial growth, announces a strategic partnership with Swiss Serenity, player in second pillar asset research and administrative assistance in occupational pension.

No Limits and Swiss Serenity Announce Strategic Partnership

Founded by Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte (Major), No Limits now integrates Swiss Serenity's offering, allowing entrepreneurs to access a complete system: business growth tools and assistance for administrative management of their pension wealth, in Switzerland and Europe.

Swiss Serenity, which enabled the identification of 328 million CHF in LPP assets for more than 110,000 clients who opened a case file, brings to No Limits its expertise in dispersed asset research and administrative assistance for vested benefits account repatriation.

Strategic Vision: Global Entrepreneur Support

Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte (Major), No Limits founder:

"A modern entrepreneur must manage two major challenges: business growth AND personal wealth protection. No Limits has built an ecosystem for entrepreneurial growth, and Swiss Serenity brings the pension and retirement wealth dimension. Together, we offer coherent support from creation to capital securitization."

Robin Bader, Swiss Serenity:

"Entrepreneurs constitute a particularly concerned public: mobile careers, frequent status changes, dispersed assets. No Limits offers business tools, Swiss Serenity focuses on pension asset research. It's a natural complementarity."

Partnership Scope: Integrated Services for No Limits Entrepreneurs Search and Administrative Assistance Services

Second Pillar Asset Search:

Free service for dispersed asset search across 1,500+ Swiss institutions

Complete identification of forgotten or lost assets

Detailed report of located amounts

Administrative Assistance:

Support for repatriation of identified assets (optional service)

Coordination with pension institutions

Transparent file progress tracking

Important: Swiss Serenity focuses exclusively on asset research and administrative assistance. The company does not manage funds, does not provide financial or investment advice, and does not make wealth decisions.

Swiss Serenity Technology

Available Digital Tools:

Automated search across 1,500+ Swiss institutions

Dashboard of identified assets

Electronic mandates compliant with Swiss Code of Obligations

Complete traceability of each administrative procedure

Personalized Support

Services Included in No Limits Ecosystem:

Information on asset repatriation options

Connection with licensed professional managers (for those who wish)

Specific support for entrepreneurs and expatriates

Reminder: For any decisions regarding asset management, it is recommended to consult an independent licensed financial advisor.

Entrepreneurs: A Particularly Concerned Public Entrepreneurial Profiles and Dispersed Assets

Entrepreneurs often cumulate multiple characteristics that increase the risk of having dispersed pension assets:

1. Mobile Careers

Passage from employee to self-employed status (or vice versa)

Multiple employer changes before business creation

Transition periods between different projects

2. Status Changes

Employee → Self-employed → Corporation Director

Pluriactivity (employee AND self-employed simultaneously)

International statuses (expatriation for development)

3. Transition Periods

Business creation (period without mandatory LPP coverage)

Fundraising and restructuring

Legal structure changes

According to the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO), these transitions frequently generate dispersed or forgotten assets in the Swiss pension system.

Solutions Brought by Partnership

For No Limits Entrepreneurs:

Quick and free identification of all dispersed assets

Administrative support to consolidate assets (optional)

Access to licensed professional managers (optional)

Integration into No Limits ecosystem without additional procedures

For Expatriate Entrepreneurs:

Specific assistance for asset repatriation from abroad

Information on bilateral tax conventions

Support for returns to Switzerland

Collaboration Model No Limits: Entrepreneurial Growth

No Limits focuses on:

Business and company growth support

SaaS tools and automation

Entrepreneurial coaching

Digital marketing strategies

Swiss Serenity: Pension Asset Research

Swiss Serenity focuses on:

Free search for dispersed second pillar assets

Administrative assistance for repatriation (optional)

Connection with institutions and licensed managers

Legal compliance and procedure traceability

Important clarification: Swiss Serenity never manages client funds. The company is limited to asset research and administrative assistance. Wealth management decisions belong entirely to the client, who can freely consult an independent financial advisor.

FAQ: 5 Questions About the Partnership Q1: Is the partnership exclusive in Switzerland?

The partnership mainly concerns members of the No Limits ecosystem in Switzerland and Europe. Swiss Serenity services (free asset search) remain accessible to all Swiss citizens, whether No Limits members or not.

Q2: Are there additional fees for No Limits entrepreneurs?

Swiss Serenity asset search remains free for all, including No Limits members. Optional administrative assistance services for repatriation are charged according to standard Swiss Serenity rates.

Q3: Does Swiss Serenity manage entrepreneur funds?

No. Swiss Serenity focuses exclusively on asset research and administrative assistance. The company never manages funds and makes no investment decisions. Entrepreneurs retain total control of their assets.

Q4: Does the partnership also concern international entrepreneurs?

Yes, the partnership addresses Swiss and international entrepreneurs who are No Limits members. Swiss Serenity offers specific assistance for expatriates and entrepreneurs with an international dimension.

Q5: How to access Swiss Serenity services via No Limits?

No Limits ecosystem members can access Swiss Serenity services directly via the No Limits interface or by contacting Swiss Serenity with their No Limits member status.

About No Limits

All-in-one entrepreneurial ecosystem based in Switzerland, founded by Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte (Major), supporting more than 300 companies and 16,000 entrepreneurs via SaaS, coaching, automation, and digital marketing. Now integrated with Swiss Serenity for occupational pension support.

Website: https://nolimits-inc.com/

About Swiss Serenity

Swiss Serenity is a Swiss company based in Porrentruy, specializing in locating unclaimed second pillar assets. The company has helped more than 110,000 clients who opened a case file to identify dispersed or forgotten pension assets, enabling the recovery of 328 million francs in total.

Swiss Serenity focuses exclusively on research and identification of unclaimed assets. The company does not manage funds, does not provide financial advice, and does not make investment decisions. Its service consists of helping Swiss workers and entrepreneurs find their pension assets and connecting them with appropriate institutions.

The company operates in compliance with Swiss standards and collaborates with the Central Office 2nd Pillar to facilitate administrative searches.

Website: https://swiss-serenity.ch/

Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte (Major), No Limits founder And Robin Bader Swiss Serenity illustration

Press Inquiries

Service Press

+41 21 588 00 24

+41 21 588 00 24

https://swiss-serenity.ch/fr

press [at] nolimits-inc.com

Swiss Serenity Service SA

Rue du Jura 23

2900 Porrentruy

Suisse

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=tZXQfB4LkU0