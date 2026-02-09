Smartphones Market to Garner US$ 747.53 Billion by 2035 as 5G Adoption, Supply Chain Realignment, and Consumer Behavior Shifts Reshape the Industry | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smartphones market is projected to witness a major leap forward in its revenue from US$ 365.78 billion in 2025 to US$ 747.53 billion by 2035. The market is registering a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period 2026-2035.

The smartphones market is currently undergoing one of its most transformative phases in a decade. After a period of stagnation post-pandemic, 2024 and 2025 have signaled a robust recovery, driven not just by replacement cycles but by a fundamental shift in what a smartphone is. We are moving from the era of "smart" connectivity to "intelligent" autonomy.

For stakeholders, investors, and consumers, understanding this market requires looking beyond mere shipment numbers. It requires analyzing the convergence of Generative AI (GenAI), the democratization of 5G, and the economic bifurcations shaping global demand. This analysis explores the current landscape, projecting trends into 2026 with a focus on actionable market intelligence.

Key Market Highlights

By RAM size, Smartphones with 8GB RAM or more captured over 51% of shipments.

In terms of generation, 4G has the highest share in the Global Smartphones Market.

By screen size, the above 5.0" segment has the highest market share.

Based on the price range, the US$ 201 – US$ 500 segment has the highest market share.

In terms of distribution channels, the offline segment leads the smartphones market.

Asia Pacific dominates the Global Smartphones Market.

By Ram Size, On-Device AI Demands Fuel Shift to High-Capacity Memory Architectures

The dominance of the 8GB+ RAM segment is no longer about multitasking, it is a hardware prerequisite for the "AI era." As of late 2025, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have standardized 8GB as the absolute floor for entry-level devices, while flagships now push 12GB to 16GB to accommodate on-device Large Language Models (LLMs). Samsung Electronics’ Q3 2025 earnings report confirms this shift, citing a memory revenue surge to $19.4 billion driven specifically by high-density DRAM demand for mobile AI. This hardware acceleration in the smartphones market is critical because on-device AI agents, unlike cloud-based counterparts, require significant local working memory to function with low latency.

Furthermore, Micron Technology’s fiscal 2025 outlook highlights a "content-per-box" increase, noting that AI-capable smartphones now require 15-20% more DRAM capacity than their predecessors. Consequently, the sub-8GB segment is rapidly vanishing, relegated only to the most basic ultra-budget devices that cannot support modern OS features.

By Generation, Cost-Efficiency Sustains 4G Leadership in Developing Economic Regions of the Global Smartphones Market

While 5G captures headlines, 4G technology retains the highest share of the global installed base and shipment volume due to sheer affordability in the Global South. The "Digital Divide" remains a powerful economic driver; for millions in Africa, LATAM, and Southeast Asia, the price premium for a 5G modem is unjustifiable against limited network coverage. Transsion Holdings (Tecno/Infinix), a dominant player in these regions, reported shipping nearly 200 million units heading into 2025, the vast majority being 4G-enabled devices tailored for sub-$150 price points.

Additionally, MediaTek’s Q1 2025 performance, capturing 36% of global SoC shipments in the smartphones market, was heavily bolstered by sustained demand for its LTE-focused Dimensity and Helio chipsets in emerging markets. This segment’s dominance is further cemented by infrastructure realities; telecom operators in nations like Nigeria and Bangladesh continue to rely on LTE backbones, ensuring that 4G devices remain the pragmatic choice for the mass market through 2026.

By Screen Size, Visual Immersion Drives Standardization of Large Form Factor Displays in Smartphones Market

The "Above 5.0-inch" segment effectively accounts for the entire smartphones market today, as consumer behavior has pivoted almost exclusively to video-first consumption. The era of the "compact" phone is dead; users now demand expansive real estate for streaming, gaming, and split-screen productivity. Supply chain data from 2025 indicates that panel manufacturers have ceased mass production of sub-6-inch distinct panels for smartphones, pushing the industry standard to a 6.7-inch average. This upscaling is driven by app interface density; modern applications like TikTok and Instagram Reels are designed fundamentally for vertical, full-screen engagement which suffers on smaller displays.

Furthermore, Samsung Display’s 2025 strategic roadmap emphasizes "immersive utility," prioritizing high-refresh-rate OLED panels in the 6.5-inch to 6.9-inch range even for mid-tier devices. This homogenization of size allows manufacturers to streamline production lines, reducing costs while satisfying the global consumer's appetite for a "pocketable tablet" experience.

By Price Range, Balanced Performance Anchors Consumer Preference in the Mid-Range Tier

USD 201–500 price band captures the highest market share of the smartphones market because it represents the "Rational Premium"—the sweet spot where diminishing returns set in for higher-priced models. In 2025, this segment offers 90% of flagship utility—including OLED screens and competent AI processors—at half the cost of top-tier devices. Samsung’s launch of the Galaxy A56 in 2025, powered by the Exynos 1580, exemplifies this trend, bringing flagship-grade 4nm processing power to the $400 bracket.

Consumers are holding onto phones longer, and this price range offers the best durability-to-cost ratio. Qualcomm’s Q1 FY2026 financial results (ending Dec 2025) reflected this bifurcation, showing that while premium revenue is high, the volume growth is anchored in upper-mid-range platforms like the Snapdragon 7 series. Inflationary pressure has further pushed former flagship buyers down into this segment, expanding its dominance as the default choice for the educated, value-conscious consumer.

Global Market Resilience: Breaking the Stagnation Ceiling (2024–2025)

While shipment volumes are projected to reach 1.25 billion units in 2025, the real story of the smartphones market lies in the value of these shipments. The market is currently witnessing a decoupling of volume and revenue. Shipments are growing modestly (approx. 1.5% to 2% YoY), but revenues are outpacing this growth. This "value-over-volume" trend is a critical indicator of market maturity, suggesting that while fewer people are buying their first phone, existing users are willing to pay significantly more for their next phone—provided it offers tangible future-proofing technologies like GenAI.

The "Premiumization" Wave

The entry-level segment (USD 100-200) faces stiff competition and thin margins in the smartphones market, largely due to rising component costs. Conversely, the premium segment (>$600) has expanded its market share to nearly 25% of global volumes. This shift is not merely about status; it is about longevity. Consumers are opting for flagship devices that promise 4-5 years of software updates, effectively treating smartphones as durable investments rather than disposable tech.

Generative AI: The Catalyst Redefining User Upgrades

The single most significant driver for the 2025 market rebound is the integration of on-device Generative AI. This is not a gimmick; it is a fundamental hardware-software evolution that is forcing a "supercycle" of upgrades.

From "Smart" to "Intelligent" Ecosystems in Smartphones Market

In 2024, AI features were largely cloud-based. In 2025, the market has shifted toward Edge AI—processing data directly on the device. Key players like Apple (with its iPhone 16 and 17 series) and Samsung (Galaxy S25 Ultra) have marketed "AI-first" hardware as a primary selling point.

Market Impact: Astute Analytica projects that GenAI-capable smartphones will represent the fastest-growing segment, capturing over 70% of the premium market by the end of 2025.

Astute Analytica projects that GenAI-capable smartphones will represent the fastest-growing segment, capturing over 70% of the premium market by the end of 2025. Consumer Behavior: Features like real-time voice translation, context-aware photo editing (e.g., Samsung’s AI Eraser), and personalized LLM (Large Language Model) assistants are reducing "usage friction." Consumers are upgrading because their current devices physically cannot run these new, productivity-enhancing applications.

The "NPU" Wars

The battleground in the global smartphones market has moved from CPU clock speeds to Neural Processing Unit (NPU) efficiency. Chipmakers like Qualcomm (Snapdragon 8 Elite) and MediaTek (Dimensity 9400) are seeing massive revenue spikes as OEMs demand silicon capable of handling billions of parameters offline. This demand is pushing Average Selling Prices (ASPs) higher, but the market is absorbing these costs due to the perceived value of AI utility.

The Competitive Landscape: Apple, Samsung, and the Resurgence of Chinese OEMs

The vendor leaderboard remains a tight race in the smartphones market, but the dynamics beneath the surface are shifting rapidly.

Apple: The Ecosystem Moat

Apple continues to dominate the premium landscape. The launch of the iPhone 17 series in late 2025 is expected to drive record shipments, potentially exceeding 240 million units for the fiscal year. Apple’s strategy of "Apple Intelligence" has successfully locked in its user base, creating a high barrier to exit. By offering AI features that work seamlessly across iPads, Macs, and iPhones, Apple has insulated itself from the volatility seen in the Android sector.

Samsung: The Foldable & AI Pioneer

Samsung remains the volume leader globally (approx. 19-20% market share) but faces intense pressure in the smartphones market. Its dual strategy is clear: dominate the foldables market with the Galaxy Z Fold 7/Flip 7 and democratize AI through its Galaxy A-series. Samsung's ability to bring flagship-tier AI features to mid-range phones (the USD 300–500 bracket) is a critical defensive contender against Chinese competitors.

The Chinese Challengers: Xiaomi, Vivo, and Transsion

Xiaomi & Vivo: These brands have pivoted aggressively to the "flagship killer" space. By offering devices with 90% of the capabilities of a Galaxy S25 or iPhone 17 at 70% of the price, they are capturing the "rational premium" buyer, particularly in Europe and Southeast Asia.

These brands have pivoted aggressively to the "flagship killer" space. By offering devices with 90% of the capabilities of a Galaxy S25 or iPhone 17 at 70% of the price, they are capturing the "rational premium" buyer, particularly in Europe and Southeast Asia. Transsion (Tecno/Infinix): The silent giant of the industry. Transsion’s dominance in Africa and rapid expansion into Latin America and South Asia cannot be ignored. They are driving the adoption of 5G in emerging markets, bringing sub-$150 5G devices to millions of first-time data users.

5G Democratization: Unlocking Emerging Smartphones Markets

While the West focuses on AI, the growth engine for volume remains the transition from 4G to 5G in emerging economies.

India, Africa, and LATAM as Growth Engines

Markets in India, Nigeria, and Brazil are skipping the "premium" phase and moving directly to "affordable performance."

Infrastructure Push: As telecom operators in these regions complete their 5G rollouts, there is a natural obsolescence of 4G-only handsets.

As telecom operators in these regions complete their 5G rollouts, there is a natural obsolescence of 4G-only handsets. The Sub-$200 5G Race: OEMs are racing to produce the best 5G phone under $200. This segment is expected to see double-digit growth in 2025. This is where the next 100 million users will come from, and brands that ignore this tier risk losing relevance in the Global South.

Economic Headwinds and Consumer Adaptation Strategies

Despite the growth, the smartphones market is not immune to economic reality. Inflation and component costs are shaping how people buy phones.

The Rise of Financing and Trade-Ins

The "sticker shock" of $1,200 smartphones is being mitigated by aggressive financing models. In North America and Western Europe, over 60% of premium smartphones are now purchased via carrier installment plans or "Buy Now, Pay Later" schemes.

Trade-In Economy: The residual value of high-end phones has stabilized. A three-year-old iPhone now retains significant trade-in value, subsidizing the cost of a new one. This "circular economy" effectively lowers the barrier to entry for premium devices.

The Refurbished Market Threat

A hidden competitor to new shipments in the smartphones market is the refurbished market. As new phones become incrementally better rather than revolutionarily different (hardware-wise), many consumers are opting for a high-quality refurbished flagship from 2023 rather than a new mid-range phone from 2025. This sector is growing at nearly 2x the rate of the new smartphones market, forcing OEMs to justify the "newness" of their latest releases more aggressively.

Supply Chain Volatility in Smartphones Market: The Memory Crisis of 2026

Looking ahead, a storm is brewing in the supply chain that could impact pricing in 2026.

The demand for high-performance DRAM and NAND flash memory—essential for running on-device AI—is outstripping supply. Analysts at Astute Analytica forecast a potential contraction in shipment volumes in 2026 (approx. -2%) due to a sharp rise in Bill of Materials (BoM) costs.

Impact on Pricing: We can expect smartphone ASPs to rise by another 5-8% in 2026. OEMs will likely pass these costs to consumers, potentially cooling the demand for entry-level and mid-range devices where margins are thinnest.

We can expect smartphone ASPs to rise by another 5-8% in 2026. OEMs will likely pass these costs to consumers, potentially cooling the demand for entry-level and mid-range devices where margins are thinnest. Strategic Stockpiling: Smart vendors are currently stockpiling components, but smaller players may face shortages, leading to consolidation in the smartphones market.

Smartphone Market Major Players:

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Fairphone B.V.

Google LLC

HMD Global Oy

Honor Device Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Kyocera Corporation

Motorola Mobility LLC

Nothing Technology Ltd

OPPO

Realme Chongqing Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corp.

TCL Technology (Group) Co. Ltd

Transsion Holdings Co., Ltd.

Vivo Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

ZTE Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Operating System

Android

Windows

iOS

Palm OS

Other (Sailfish, Tizen, and Blackberry OS)

By RAM Size

Below 2GB

2GB-4GB

4GB-8GB

More than 8GB

By Generation

3G

4G

5G

By Screen Size

Below 4.0"

0"–5.0"

Above 5.0"

By Price Range

< US$ 100

US$ 101 – US$ 200

US$ 201 – US$ 500

> US$ 501

By Distribution Channel

Online Brand Website E-marketplaces

Offline Multi Brand Store Brand Store



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

