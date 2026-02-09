Traumatic Brain Injury Market to Reach Over US$ 4.7 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Sports Injuries, Road Traffic Accidents, and Advancements in Neurocritical Care | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global traumatic brain injury (TBI) market was valued at 2.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 4.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2033.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) refers to sudden damage to the brain caused by external mechanical force, such as a blow, jolt, or penetration to the head. These injuries may result from falls, road traffic accidents, sports-related assaults, injuries, and gunshot wounds. Depending on the severity, TBIs can be classified as mild, moderate, or severe. Mild TBIs may cause temporary disorientation or brief loss of consciousness, while severe cases can lead to long-term disability, coma, or death. For instance, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that in 2021, there were approximately 69,473 deaths related to traumatic brain injury (TBI), averaging more than 190 fatalities per day. According to an April 2025 ScienceDirect article, globally, there are more than 20 million new and nearly 38 million existing traumatic brain injury (TBI) cases, causing around 5.48 million Years Lived with Disability (YLDs). This rising burden is fueling demand for advanced treatments and driving growth in the global traumatic brain injury (TBI) treatment market.

Traumatic Brain Injury Trends Highlight Sports and Road Accidents as Key Causes

The rising number of sports-related injuries and road traffic collisions (RTCs) is the two leading causes of traumatic brain injury (TBI). Following a significant decline in sports related injuries in 2020, there has been a consistent upward trend with a 20% rise in 2021, 12% in 2022, and a further 2% in 2023. In the U.S., more than 3.5 million children under 14 are injured in sports or recreation annually. While fatalities are rare, traumatic brain injury is the leading cause of sports-related deaths. More than 20% of TBIs in children stem from sports, with nearly half linked to bicycling, skateboarding, or skating. Also, as per the John Hopkins Medicine statistics, each year, 775,000+ children are treated for sports-related injuries, mainly from falls, collisions, and overexertion. This increasing burden continues to drive demand for better traumatic brain injury (TBI) treatments and prevention.

Parallel to this, Road Traffic Collisions (RTCs) remain one of the most significant global causes of traumatic brain injury, particularly in low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs), where rapid urbanization has outpaced safety infrastructure. A 2022 report found that RTCs cause 1.35 million deaths and 50 million injuries annually, with 34 million involving traumatic brain injuries (TBIs). Head trauma is a leading consequence, present in 70% of RTC deaths.

Artificial Intelligence Enables Real-Time Monitoring and Personalized TBI Treatment

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into traumatic brain injury (TBI) management is emerging as a powerful force propelling market growth, due to its ability to improve diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and outcome prediction. AI-based technologies are transforming conventional clinical workflows by offering faster, more accurate, and data-driven insights that improve patient care and reduce healthcare costs. For instance, AI-enhanced CT imaging is being evaluated in ongoing clinical trials where TBI patients undergo serial scans and intensive monitoring to assess neurological outcomes. This approach allows for real-time tracking of injury progression and supports clinical decision-making with higher precision than conventional methods.

Machine learning models are also being applied to predict long-term cognitive and functional outcomes in TBI patients, enabling clinicians to tailor rehabilitation protocols based on individualized risk profiles. These advancements not only enhance the quality of care but also attract substantial investments and partnerships between tech companies and healthcare providers, fueling the expansion of the TBI market.

Levetiracetam and Mannitol Anchor Medication Segment in Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment

The medication segment is expected to dominate the global traumatic brain injury (TBI) treatment market in 2024, propelled by its widespread use in managing acute symptoms and stabilizing patients. While no therapeutic drugs are currently approved specifically for traumatic brain injury, management relies on symptomatic treatments such as anti-seizure drugs (e.g., phenytoin, levetiracetam), diuretics (e.g., mannitol), pain relievers, and antidepressants. Their accessibility, ease of administration, and broad applicability across traumatic brain injury severity levels contribute significantly to their market share. For instance, levetiracetam is widely preferred for its favorable safety profile, distinct mechanism of action, and fewer drug interactions, especially in preventing post-traumatic seizures. Similarly, mannitol remains critical in managing elevated intracranial pressure in emergency care settings.

A significant development highlighting the segment’s potential is the advancement of NeuroSTAT (OWL-1410), a neuroprotective drug developed by Owl Therapeutics and Abliva. NeuroSTAT has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track status from the FDA. With promising preclinical data showing reduced neuronal injury biomarkers, it holds significant potential for both military and civilian TBI patients, highlighting growing interest in pharmacological treatments for TBI.

High Incidence of TBI-Related Disabilities Underlines Market Potential in North America

The global traumatic brain injury (TBI) treatment market is anticipated to see significant growth across different regions, with North America (NA) maintaining its dominant position, projected to account for a substantial share of the market in 2024. This leadership can be attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and strong focus on cutting-edge treatment options. North America reports a high prevalence of TBI. According to the International Brain Injury Association, approximately one million Americans are treated and released from hospital emergency departments annually due to TBI. Around 230,000 are hospitalized and survive, and an estimated 80,000 are discharged with TBI-related disabilities. These figures are largely influenced by factors such as road traffic accidents and sports-related injuries.

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Major Players:

Cellvation

Oragenics

Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals

BioVie

Shinkei Therapeutics

Abliva/Owl Therapeutics

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Type

Medication Anti- seizures drugs Diuretics Pain relievers Antidepressant

Stem Cell Therapy

Surgery

Others (Rehabilitation Therapies, Physiotherapy, etc)

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Oral

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital & Rehabilitation Centres

Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

