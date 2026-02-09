FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Gastonia, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is pleased to announce its most recent acquisition in Gastonia, North Carolina.

The community is located in Gaston County, approximately 25 miles west of uptown Charlotte along the I-85 corridor. Gastonia has a population of over 85,000 and is a historic textile manufacturing center that has evolved into a diverse economy with strong healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing sectors. The city offers small-town affordability while maintaining excellent connectivity to Charlotte's urban amenities and employment opportunities.

The Charlotte metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. As growth continues to accelerate, housing demand in well-connected suburban markets like Gastonia has increased significantly. This community provides an affordable housing option for residents seeking easy access to Charlotte's major employment centers and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, "Gastonia is highly attractive due to its growth trajectory and its proximity to our Charlotte headquarters. This acquisition reflects our continued focus on well-located communities that balance growth potential with our mission to preserve affordable housing."

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 72 properties with over 3,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

