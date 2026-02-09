KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 1,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 2 February to 6 February 2026. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 4.34 per share for a total consideration of € 4.3m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 29 January 2026 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 6 February 2026 is 1,400,000 for a total consideration of € 6.0m.

Aggregated transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

