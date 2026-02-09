BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq - NFBK), Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE - CTRA), Exact Sciences Corporation (Nasdaq – EXAS), Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE – SEMR)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq - NFBK)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Northfield Bancorp will be acquired by Columbia Financial, Inc. (“Columbia”) (Nasdaq - CLBK) in a stock and cash deal valued at approximately $597 million. The investigation concerns whether the Northfield Bancorp Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/northfield-bancorp-inc-nasdaq-nfbk/.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE - CTRA)

Coterra Energy will be acquired by Devon Energy (“Devon”) (NYSE - DVN). Under the terms of the agreement, Coterra Energy shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.70 share of Devon common stock for each share of Coterra Energy common stock. Based on Devon’s closing price on January 30, 2026, the transaction implies a combined enterprise value of approximately $58 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Coterra Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/coterra-energy-inc-nyse-ctra/.

Exact Sciences Corporation (Nasdaq – EXAS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Exact Sciences will be acquired by Abbott (NYSE - ABT) for $105.00 per common share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately $21 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Exact Sciences Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/exact-sciences-corporation-nasdaq-exas/.

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE – SEMR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Semrush will be acquired by Adobe (Nasdaq - ADBE) for $12.00 per share, representing a total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Semrush Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $18.74 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/semrush-holdings-inc-nyse-semr/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.