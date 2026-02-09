Embedded Finance Market to Surpass USD 454 Bn by 2031 Growing at 23.84% CAGR as Retail & E-commerce Capture the Largest Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the embedded finance market size is projected to rise from USD 125.95 billion in 2025 to USD 155.96 billion in 2026, and further surge to USD 454.48 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.84%. This growth is being fueled by merchants and software platforms embedding financial services to retain users within their digital ecosystems, alongside accelerating Banking-as-a-Service deployments and open-banking frameworks that streamline data access. By integrating payments, lending, and investment features, platforms unlock incremental revenue opportunities while helping financial institutions lower customer acquisition costs. While North America continues to lead adoption due to a well-established fintech infrastructure, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, supported by mobile-first digital ecosystems and increasing regulatory clarity.

Embedded Finance Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-expanding region for embedded finance, supported by the widespread use of super-apps and QR-based payment systems across major emerging economies. These platforms make it easier for new financial offerings to be layered onto everyday digital wallets, accelerating adoption. In Southeast Asia, strong fintech investment activity, combined with limited reliance on physical bank branches and a mobile-first consumer base, is enabling rapid uptake of embedded investment and merchant financing solutions. At the same time, regulatory initiatives in markets such as India and Singapore are encouraging account-to-account payment models, strengthening incentives for merchants to adopt integrated checkout and financial service capabilities.

North America accounted for the largest embedded finance market share in 2025, supported by a well-developed fintech talent pool, strong venture capital activity, and early adoption of regulatory sandbox frameworks. The region, particularly the United States, played a central role in advancing Banking-as-a-Service models that were later replicated in other markets. More recently, tighter regulatory guidance around bank–fintech collaborations is reshaping the operating environment, potentially slowing short-term product launches while reinforcing long-term stability and consumer protection across the embedded finance ecosystem.

Embedded Finance Market Growth Drivers

Expansion of Modular Financial Infrastructure

The rapid expansion of modular financial infrastructure is playing a key role in scaling the embedded finance market size, as standardized integrations enable non-financial platforms to introduce financial capabilities quickly and with reduced technical complexity. While these frameworks accelerate adoption, tighter regulatory oversight of bank–fintech partnerships is increasing compliance expectations, favoring providers with stronger governance and scale. This shift is gradually concentrating on the market around more resilient facilitators that can support sustained ecosystem growth. As integration barriers continue to decline, enterprises are embedding financial services deeper into core digital workflows. Over time, this structural evolution is expected to reinforce platform-led models and enhance long-term stability in the embedded finance landscape.

Seamless Customer Experiences Across Digital Platforms

Improving end-user experience has become one of the defining embedded finance market trends, particularly across e-commerce and SaaS platforms, where frictionless journeys are now expected. By integrating payments and credit options directly into checkout and subscription flows, platforms are reducing abandonment while creating incremental revenue opportunities. Contextual financial services, such as deferred payment options and in-app credit decisions, allow customers to complete transactions without leaving the platform. This same approach is increasingly extending beyond payments into areas such as insurance, investing, and deposit products, signaling a broader move toward integrated and largely invisible financial experiences.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Embedded Finance Market Report:

By Type

Payments

Insurance

Lending

Investments

Other Service Types

By End-Use Industry

IT & Telecommunication



Manufacturing

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Other Industry Verticals

By Business Model

Retail Consumers

Businesses

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South-East Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Overview – Embedded Finance Industry



Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 155.96 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 454.48 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 23.84% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Business Model, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Embedded Finance Companies

Stripe

PayPal

Adyen

Block (Square)

Shopify

Payrix

Synctera

Walnut Insurance

Lendflow

Finastra

Transcard Payments

Marqeta

Solaris

Railsr

Weavr

Affirm

Afterpay

Plaid

Tink

Zopa Bank

Get in-depth industry insights on the embedded finance market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/embedded-finance-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence

Neobanking Market Size: The Neobanking Market is segmented by account type into business and savings accounts, while services span mobile banking, payments, money transfers, savings products, loans, and other digital financial offerings. Based on application, neobanking solutions are used across personal, enterprise, and other use cases.

Cryptocurrency Market Size: The cryptocurrency market was valued at USD 6.16 trillion in 2026 and is expected to grow rapidly to USD 20.01 trillion by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 26.56%. This growth is being supported by the rollout of unified regulatory frameworks across Europe that enable smoother cross-border operations, along with accelerating central bank digital currency pilot programs in Asia-Pacific and Gulf regions that are strengthening digital settlement infrastructure and boosting institutional participation.

Banking As a Service (BaaS) Market Analysis: The banking-as-a-service market remains moderately competitive, with large incumbents relying on scale, established sponsor relationships, and strong compliance capabilities, while specialist platforms differentiate through modular offerings and faster implementation. This balance of breadth and flexibility supports diverse use cases across consumer, SME, and enterprise segments, with providers that combine infrastructure and compliance increasingly favored as regulatory oversight intensifies.

About Mordor Intelligence:



Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive market analysis and research reports as well as syndicated and custom research offerings that cover a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defence, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.