RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 2 to 6 February 2026

Paris, 9 February 2026, 06:00pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 2 to 6 February 2026
Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 2 and 6 February 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|02/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,435
|34.0015
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|02/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,920
|33.9748
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|02/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|763
|33.9864
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|02/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|11,882
|33.9657
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|03/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|63
|34.4200
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|03/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|3,556
|34.3202
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|03/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|381
|34.3208
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|03/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|34.3247
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|04/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|4,002
|34.5670
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|04/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|9,998
|34.5847
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|05/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|60
|34.4400
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|05/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|3,940
|34.4168
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|05/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|34.4227
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|06/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|314
|34.7803
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|06/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|3,561
|34.4826
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|06/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,125
|34.5402
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal.
|TOTAL
|72,000
|34.3544
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 2 to 6 February 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
|Contact
|RUBIS – Legal Department
|Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
Attachment