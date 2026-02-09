RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 2 to 6 February 2026

Paris, 9 February 2026, 06:00pm

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 2 to 6 February 2026

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 2 and 6 February 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 02/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,435 34.0015 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 02/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,920 33.9748 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 02/02/2026 FR0013269123 763 33.9864 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 02/02/2026 FR0013269123 11,882 33.9657 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 03/02/2026 FR0013269123 63 34.4200 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 03/02/2026 FR0013269123 3,556 34.3202 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 03/02/2026 FR0013269123 381 34.3208 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 03/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 34.3247 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 04/02/2026 FR0013269123 4,002 34.5670 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 04/02/2026 FR0013269123 9,998 34.5847 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 05/02/2026 FR0013269123 60 34.4400 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 05/02/2026 FR0013269123 3,940 34.4168 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 05/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 34.4227 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 06/02/2026 FR0013269123 314 34.7803 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 06/02/2026 FR0013269123 3,561 34.4826 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 06/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,125 34.5402 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal. TOTAL 72,000 34.3544

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 2 to 6 February 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

