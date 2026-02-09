RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 2 to 6 February 2026

 Paris, 9 February 2026, 06:00pm

  

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 2 to 6 February 2026

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 2 and 6 February 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974202/02/2026FR00132691231,43534.0015AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974202/02/2026FR00132691231,92033.9748CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974202/02/2026FR001326912376333.9864TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974202/02/2026FR001326912311,88233.9657XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974203/02/2026FR00132691236334.4200AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974203/02/2026FR00132691233,55634.3202CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974203/02/2026FR001326912338134.3208TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974203/02/2026FR001326912310,00034.3247XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974204/02/2026FR00132691234,00234.5670CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974204/02/2026FR00132691239,99834.5847XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974205/02/2026FR00132691236034.4400AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974205/02/2026FR00132691233,94034.4168CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974205/02/2026FR001326912310,00034.4227XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974206/02/2026FR001326912331434.7803AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974206/02/2026FR00132691233,56134.4826CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974206/02/2026FR001326912310,12534.5402XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal.TOTAL72,00034.3544 

  

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 2 to 6 February 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

