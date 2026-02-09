Spectrum Academy Expands Career Readiness Programs to Prepare Neurodiverse Students for Life After Graduation

Woods Cross, UT, USA, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Academy will enhance its career and technical education offerings for high school students, introducing additional hands-on learning experiences and leadership development opportunities for neurodiverse learners.

The charter school, which has served students since 2006 and now educates thousands of learners across multiple campuses, will build upon current programs that include woodshop, culinary arts, video production, and coding. The expansion targets students with autism and other learning differences who benefit from specialized instruction.

"We're excited about expanding our career readiness and life skills for our high school students. We want to add more hands-on experience and leadership opportunities for them," says Liz Banner, Executive Director of Academics at Spectrum Academy. "The goal is simple. We want to prepare our students not just for school, but for life after Spectrum Academy so that they can feel confident. They can feel like they have the skills to go out and be successful in whatever they choose to do."

Comprehensive Support for Students

Banner joined Spectrum Academy after her son, who has autism, attended the school. The experience led her to pursue a degree in special education and to dedicate her career to supporting families seeking specialized educational services.

The school operates with small class sizes and dedicated paraprofessionals who provide personalized instruction tailored to individual student needs. Social skills training is embedded throughout the curriculum, and the school maintains a safe and supportive environment, as Banner describes.

Students receive comprehensive services beyond traditional academics. The school provides occupational therapy, speech therapy, counseling, behavioral support, and mental health services tailored to individual needs. Individualized Education Program (IEP) teams coordinate these supports, though services are available to students regardless of IEP status.

"We look at the whole child and not just individual aspects of them," Banner says. "Beyond academics, students get occupational therapy, speech therapy, counseling, behavior support, and mental health services as needed."

The school supports its teaching staff through collaboration with special education coaches, instructional coaches, an assessment coordinator, and a Multi-Tiered System of Supports coordinator. This team-based approach allows teachers to access specialized expertise while maintaining focus on daily instruction.

Spectrum Academy was recently recognized as the 2025 School of the Year by the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools (UAPCS) and achieved full accreditation. Banner notes these recognitions validate the school's individualized approach to education.

Families serve as partners in the educational process from enrollment through graduation. The school partners with community organizations and offers extracurricular programs to connect classroom learning with real-world applications.

Building Skills for Independence

The enhanced career readiness programming aims to develop executive functioning skills and prepare students to become contributing members of their communities. Whatever level students reach, the school focuses on equipping them with practical skills for productive futures.

“We’re proud to be a place where neurodiverse learners can truly thrive,” says Banner. “We’re doing our best to serve and support this group of wonderful individuals and get them the personalized learning and instruction they need to be successful in their futures.”

About Spectrum Academy

Spectrum Academy is a fully accredited charter school serving neurodiverse students across multiple campuses. Since opening in 2006, the school has grown to serve over 1,500 students with autism and other learning differences through personalized education, small class sizes, and comprehensive therapeutic services. The school was recently named Charter School of the Year.





Attachment