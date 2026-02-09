Iatrogenix™ Launches Companion Support Model for- Neurological Care

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



A pattern has emerged across modern neurological care with sufficient consistency to warrant attention. Patients often disengage from appropriate medical treatment not because interventions fail clinically, but because the experience of living with those interventions becomes unsustainable in daily life. The breakdown rarely occurs during clinical encounters. It unfolds in the weeks and months between appointments, when patients navigate the functional demands of treatment largely on their own. Despite advances in therapeutic options, this gap has persisted and carries measurable consequences for patients, clinicians, and the healthcare system. Iatrogenix™, a clinician-founded company, has entered the market with a structured model designed specifically to support patients through this interval.

The disconnect between clinical efficacy and real-world persistence is well documented across chronic care. In neurology, this pattern appears with particular clarity. Patients prescribed preventive treatments for conditions such as migraine frequently discontinue them before adequate time has passed for benefit to emerge, a trend consistently reflected in adherence data. Discontinuation is often quiet. Patients may stop medications, delay follow-ups, or disengage from care without reporting outcomes or establishing alternatives. When they return to clinical settings, symptoms may persist, confidence may erode, and the therapeutic relationship may be strained. Research into adherence across chronic conditions identifies tolerability concerns, functional disruption, and lack of ongoing support as primary drivers of non-persistence. These issues are structural gaps in care delivery outside the exam room rather than matters of patient noncompliance or clinical error. When treatments are abandoned prematurely, clinicians interpret incomplete trials as failure, plans are modified prematurely, and patients cycle through interventions unnecessarily. The collaborative trust that sustains care weakens, and what appears to be therapeutic failure often reflects insufficient infrastructure surrounding treatment.

Patients managing neurological conditions frequently encounter fatigue, cognitive burden, and functional challenges that intersect with both the condition itself and prescribed therapies. These experiences are difficult to address in short clinical appointments focused on diagnosis and adjustment. Patients are left interpreting complex physiological experiences independently, often for extended periods. Without context or support, uncertainty grows and engagement declines, reducing the durability of otherwise appropriate medical interventions. Iatrogenix™ was developed in response to this gap. The company does not position itself as a treatment provider, diagnostic service, or alternative to medical care. Its role is defined as a companion layer supporting patients as they navigate the lived experience of treatment between appointments.

The company's name reflects its conceptual framework. While the term "iatrogenic" traditionally refers to effects arising from medical intervention, Iatrogenix™ uses the concept to acknowledge that modern treatments alter physiology by design and that patients benefit from support in sustaining engagement with those changes. The company launched with migraine support and mental clarity support programs, selected for their combination of available therapies and functional burden between specialist follow-ups. Programs are not intended to treat medication side effects or replace prescribed therapies. They are condition-focused, education-forward structures that include neuro-nutritional formulas as one component within a broader support framework intended for individuals using prescription therapies, awaiting evaluation, or pursuing non-pharmacologic approaches.

The model emphasizes education and structure as mechanisms that help patients tolerate care long enough for outcomes to develop. Programs provide context for experiences between appointments, frameworks for interpreting symptoms, and scaffolding designed to reduce uncertainty that may drive disengagement. Scientific oversight is provided by Dr. Nick Tzikas, MD MPH, a board-certified physician with fellowship training in headache neurology who has co-directed a university-based headache and facial pain program. He notes that patients often abandon clinically appropriate treatments because they lack continuity of support between visits and are expected to navigate complex physiological experiences without context for months at a time. Iatrogenix™ makes no claims regarding treatment outcomes, does not diagnose conditions, and does not provide therapeutic services, positioning itself instead as complementary infrastructure addressing continuity gaps once patients leave clinical settings.





The company's emergence reflects broader challenges in healthcare delivery as treatment complexity increases and specialist wait times lengthen. Patients are asked to manage intricate care regimens with limited guidance between encounters, and the interval between appointments continues to expand even as demands increase. Success depends not only on prescribing effective interventions but on sustained engagement with those interventions, a reality clinical trial environments do not always capture. Although initial programs focus on migraine and mental clarity, the framework is designed to extend to additional conditions where physiological shifts related to treatment may undermine long-term engagement if unsupported. The approach centers on the observation that modern medicine has advanced therapeutic capability while investing less in infrastructure supporting lived patient experience. The period between prescription and persistence may ultimately determine whether treatments succeed or fail outside controlled settings, and the continuity gap this model addresses has become a recognized vulnerability within modern care delivery.

###

For more information about iatrogenix™, contact the company here:



Iatrogenix

Dr. Nicholas Tzikas

contact@iatrogenix.com

733 3rd Ave, Flr 16, #1069, New York, NY 10017