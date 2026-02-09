Geneve, VAUD, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porrentruy, Switzerland – Swiss Serenity announces a strategic partnership with a recognized independent Swiss asset manager specializing in pension management expertise. This partnership aims to facilitate the vested benefits account (Freizügigkeit) transfer process for Swiss Serenity clients who wish to consolidate and entrust their asset management to a licensed professional.

Swiss Serenity focuses on research and identification of unclaimed assets in Switzerland country

Key point: Swiss Serenity continues to focus exclusively on research and identification of unclaimed second pillar assets. Transfer to an asset manager remains an entirely optional service offered to clients.

Partnership Context

Traditional vested benefits account transfers to a new provider generally take 1-4 weeks depending on institutions. Administrative procedures can be complex, especially for individuals with assets dispersed across multiple foundations.

This partnership allows Swiss Serenity clients who wish to:

Benefit from administrative support for asset transfers

Access a professional asset manager licensed by Swiss authorities

Obtain complete transparency on procedures and timelines

Important: This service remains optional. Clients always retain the freedom to leave their assets where they are or freely choose any other provider.

Partner Asset Manager Characteristics

The Swiss Serenity partner asset manager presents the following characteristics:

Regulatory Status:

Independent asset management company domiciled in Switzerland

Member of recognized professional associations

Subject to supervision by Swiss financial authorities according to current regulations

Management Approach:

Professional management according to different risk profiles

Fee and asset allocation transparency

Documented and traceable decision-making process

Asset Security:

Client assets segregated in accordance with Swiss regulations

Significant equity capital attesting to financial solidity

Professional liability insurance

According to data from the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO), Switzerland has several hundred licensed vested benefits foundations, offering different management approaches ranging from fixed-interest accounts to diversified strategies.

Partnership Administrative Benefits



Benefit #1: Transfer Process Support

The partnership simplifies administrative procedures:

Preparation of documents necessary for transfer

Coordination with institutions holding assets

Transparent tracking of file progress

Benefit #2: Access to Professional Management

For clients who wish, possibility to access:

A licensed professional asset manager

Different strategies according to personal risk profile

Regular reporting on asset evolution

Benefit #3: Complete Transparency

The process guarantees:

Clear information on management fees (communicated by manager)

Access to a personal dashboard (provided by manager)

Possibility to contact the asset manager directly

No hidden fees

Benefit #4: Flexibility and Freedom

At any time, the client retains:

The right to transfer assets to another provider

The possibility to withdraw assets according to legal conditions

Complete access to wealth information

The comprehensive guide published by Swiss Serenity explains in detail the available options for vested benefits account management.

The Process: From Research to Optional Transfer



Step 1: Asset Search (Swiss Serenity)

Swiss Serenity performs free search for dispersed assets:

Complete identification across 1,500+ Swiss institutions

Detailed report of assets found

Duration: 3 minutes for request, 2-3 months for complete search

Step 2: Client Choice (Optional)

Once assets are identified, the client has three options:

Leave assets where they are (no action required) Transfer them to partner manager (optional service with fee) Transfer them to any other provider of their choice (total freedom)

Step 3: Administrative Transfer (If option 2 chosen)

If the client chooses the partner manager:

Signing of a transfer mandate

Administrative coordination by Swiss Serenity

Transfer executed according to legal deadlines (generally 1-4 weeks)

Step 4: Professional Management (By the manager)

Once transfer is completed:

The asset manager takes charge of management according to chosen profile

Client receives access to personal dashboard

Regular reporting provided by manager

Types of Vested Benefits Accounts in Switzerland

According to Swiss occupational pension regulations, to main types of vested benefits accounts exist:

Fixed-interest vested benefits account: Guaranteed capital with fixed interest rate Securities vested benefits account: Investment in funds with allocation according to risk profile

Each type presents different characteristics in terms of liquidity, flexibility, and regulation. It is recommended to consult an independent financial advisor to evaluate which option best corresponds to your personal situation.

FAQ: 5 Questions About the Partnership Q1: Does Swiss Serenity manage my assets?

No. Swiss Serenity focuses exclusively on research and identification of unclaimed second pillar assets. If you choose to transfer your assets to the partner manager, it is this licensed professional manager who takes charge of management, not Swiss Serenity.

Q2: What costs are involved in the transfer?

Swiss Serenity search remains free. Vested benefits account transfer is also free (Swiss legal obligation). If you choose the partner manager, management fees apply according to the fee schedule communicated by the manager. These fees vary according to amount and chosen strategy, and are designed to be absorbed by the generated returns, although this cannot be guaranteed.

Q3: Can I change providers after transfer?

Yes, absolutely. In accordance with Swiss occupational pension legislation, you retain the right to transfer your assets to another provider at any time. The transfer process follows standard legal deadlines (generally 1-4 weeks).

Q4: Does the partner manager accept small amounts?

Yes, the partner manager accepts amounts starting from CHF 1,000. No high minimum amount is required, which makes the service accessible to all profiles. Thanks to Swiss Serenity, it is possible to access this solution through the partner manager—even with modest amounts—an option that is generally not available directly through the bank in question without using our services.

Q5: What are the security guarantees?

The partner manager is subject to Swiss asset manager regulations. Client assets are segregated in accordance with law, and the manager has professional liability insurance. Swiss Serenity never holds client funds.

About Swiss Serenity

Swiss Serenity is a Swiss company based in Porrentruy, specializing in locating unclaimed second pillar assets. The company has helped more than 110,000 clients who opened a case file to identify dispersed or forgotten pension assets, enabling the recovery of 328 million francs in total.

Swiss Serenity focuses exclusively on research and identification of unclaimed assets. The company does not manage funds, does not provide financial or investment advice, and does not make investment decisions. Its service consists of helping Swiss workers find their pension assets and connecting them with appropriate institutions, including licensed professional managers for those who wish.

The company operates in compliance with Swiss standards and collaborates with the Central Office 2nd Pillar to facilitate administrative searches.

