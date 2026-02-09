Univest Securities, LLC Ranked 7th in the 2025 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions

New York, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced that it has been ranked 7th in the 2025 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions, according to PlacementTracker. During the calendar year of 2025, Univest completed 31 transactions, raising an aggregate of approximately $361.9 million in capital.

The firm’s activity spanned a broad range of financing structures, including Registered Direct Offerings, PIPE transactions, and Private Placement offerings, underscoring its growing footprint and execution capabilities across the private and public capital markets.

Univest’s ranking reflects the firm’s continued momentum as a trusted advisor and placement agent for issuers seeking flexible, efficient capital solutions in dynamic market conditions. The firm’s consistent ability to structure and execute diverse financing transactions demonstrates its commitment to delivering customized capital markets strategies, supported by disciplined execution and a client-focused approach.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally, including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-added service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.7 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us .

About PlacementTracker

PlacementTracker, part of EPFR, Inc., is a leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and Private Placement markets. PlacementTracker’s league tables are widely used by issuers, investment banks, and institutional investors to assess market activity and transaction trends. For more information, please visit: www.placementtracker.com.

For more information, please contact: