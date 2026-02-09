Kaleris Unveils Smarter Cold Chain Orchestration at Manifest 2026

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris today introduced ColdLink, a set of cold chain innovations debuting at Manifest 2026 in Las Vegas, that helps shippers and third-party logistics providers safeguard temperature-sensitive inventory in the yard and in transit. By creating an automatic feedback loop among yard, transportation and warehouse technology systems, ColdLink solutions are designed to reduce loss, accelerate throughput and strengthen regulatory readiness for grocery, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical supply chains.

“For shippers and logistics providers, cold chain alerts must turn into immediate, orchestrated actions by the systems that actually move freight in the yard and during transport,” said Brian Taylor, VP of Transportation Solutions at Kaleris. “When priority, temperature, and fuel data converge, ColdLink makes the right move, right now, protecting inventory and delivering the consistency that builds long-term customer loyalty.”

ColdLink includes the Kaleris Transportation Management System (TMS), Kaleris Yard Management System (YMS) and real-time Internet of Things (IoT) sensing to maintain the chain of custody as loads move through critical planning and execution handoffs. ColdLink flags priority cold loads, such as fresh produce, prepared foods, medications, and frozen items in transit and in the yard. By linking key points in the logistics process, the solution:

Reduces waste and protects margin across the cold chain

Once a truck enters the gate, IoT sensors stream reefer temperature, fuel and operating status into a digital replica of the yard. If a high-priority load shows a temperature variance or low fuel, YMS parameters can override standard First-In, First-Out (FIFO) sequencing and instead trigger a hot move to dock first. The resulting shift to First-Expiring, First-Out (FEFO) execution protects product quality and minimizes dwell-related spoilage. AI and machine learning then create the optimal routing plan for safe and efficient delivery.

Additional ColdLink Innovations include:

Pre-Cooling Planning: Smart logic factors in pre-cooling requirements when creating load plans, ensuring trailers are at the correct temperature before loading.

Smart logic factors in pre-cooling requirements when creating load plans, ensuring trailers are at the correct temperature before loading. Commodity Separation: Enforces rules to separate incompatible commodities, such as ethylene-producing fruits vs. sensitive vegetables; frozen vs. fresh.

Enforces rules to separate incompatible commodities, such as ethylene-producing fruits vs. sensitive vegetables; frozen vs. fresh. Inbound–Outbound Continuity: Links outbound store deliveries with inbound supplier pickups to reduce reefer deadhead and maintain temperature continuity.





ColdLink also supports audit documentation and compliance. It helps to address specific regulatory frameworks for traceability, continuous monitoring, and preventive action for shippers in grocery, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

Visit Kaleris during Manifest 2026 at booth #871 to speak with an expert or learn more at https://kaleris.com/cold-link/.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading global software company focused on solving the world’s most complex supply chain transportation challenges. Trusted by more than 680 companies in 105 countries, Kaleris delivers mission-critical solutions for yard and transportation management, terminal operations, and ocean shipping. Our technology elevates the supply chain by creating a more connected, visible, and reliable logistics ecosystem. By closing data and operational gaps that cause inefficiencies, Kaleris empowers customers to achieve their goals. Learn more at http://www.kaleris.com.