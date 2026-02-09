Geneve, VAUD, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porrentruy, Switzerland – Swiss Serenity announces today a major milestone in its journey: surpassing the 328 million Swiss francs mark in second pillar assets identified and located for more than 110,000 clients who opened a case file in Switzerland. This figure represents an average of approximately CHF 2,982 per client and confirms Swiss Serenity as a significant player in second pillar asset research in Switzerland.

Context: From Ambition to Reality in Less Than 5 Years

When Swiss Serenity launched operations in 2021, the objective was clear: facilitate access to second pillar asset research in Switzerland. According to the Central Office 2nd Pillar, several billion francs remain unclaimed with Swiss pension institutions, with many workers unaware they have dispersed assets.

Three major obstacles existed:

Complex procedures: Numerous elements are essential to succeed in this endeavor and remain unknown to the general public Lack of accessibility: Complex process requiring individual contact with each former institution Lack of efficiency: Manual process taking 2-3 months through traditional channels

Swiss Serenity proposed a solution by offering: a free search service, a simplified process in minutes.

The milestone of 328 million CHF in identified assets validates the service's usefulness on a national scale.

Milestone Key Figures

Total capital identified: 328 million CHF

Number of clients who opened a case file: 110,000+

Average capital per client: 2,982 CHF

Average search duration: 2-3 months

Customer satisfaction rate: 4.5/5 (based on 220+ verified public reviews via website and Google Maps)

Important: Swiss Serenity focuses exclusively on asset research and identification. The company does not manage identified funds. After identification, clients freely choose to leave their assets where they are, transfer them to their current pension fund, or consolidate them on a vested benefits account of their choice.

The 3 Client Categories Who Found Assets



Category 1: Career Changes (40% of clients)

Workers who changed employers multiple times throughout their career (average 3-4 changes). Each change creates a risk of asset dispersion if they are not actively transferred to a vested benefits account.

Typical case: 45-year-old professional after 20 years of career

Job changes: 4

Dispersed assets: 4 different institutions

Common reaction: "I had completely forgotten these old assets"

Category 2: Periods Without Employment (35% of clients)

People who had periods of unemployment, professional retraining, business creation, or additional studies. These periods without pension fund coverage often generate assets automatically transferred to the Substitute Institution.

Typical case: Employee who became self-employed at 50

Transition periods: 3 (6-18 months each)

Reason for loss: Unfamiliarity with automatic transfer after 2 years

Category 3: Returning Expatriates (25% of clients)

Swiss citizens who returned after stays abroad (2-15 years). LPP assets remained in Switzerland during expatriation, often forgotten or mixed upon return.

Typical case: Expatriate returning after 12 years abroad

Assets remained in Switzerland: CHF 45,000

Reason for forgetting: Focus on Swiss reinstallation

Verified Client Testimonials

The following testimonials come from verified client reviews published on the Swiss Serenity website and on Google Maps:

Marcela, Basel, 52 years old

"After 4 job changes, I had completely lost track of my old assets. Swiss Serenity identified CHF 18,500 dispersed across 3 institutions. The search was free and simple."

Verification: Review published on Google Maps, verified by Swiss Serenity

Franz, Zurich, 58 years old

"As a self-employed person for 12 years, I had forgotten my assets from my former salaried job. Swiss Serenity located CHF 32,000 at the Substitute Foundation. A pleasant surprise before retirement."

Verification: Review published on Swiss Serenity website

Amina, Geneva, 45 years old

"After 10 years in Australia, I thought my Swiss assets were lost. Swiss Serenity's free service found CHF 16,500. Simple and quick search."

Verification: Review published on Google Maps

Robert, Bern, 68 years old

"In retirement, I discovered via Swiss Serenity that I had CHF 9,500 forgotten. The free service allowed me to locate these assets easily."

Verification: Review published on Google Maps

Important: These testimonials reflect individual asset search experiences. Identified amounts vary considerably according to each person's professional history. Swiss Serenity guarantees no specific amount during search.

Social Impact of the Free Service

Swiss Serenity's free model has democratized access to second pillar asset research:

Before Swiss Serenity:

Average cost for professional search: CHF 500-2,000

Abandonment rate: 70-80% of people did not finalize search

Average delay: 3-6 months of administrative procedures

With Swiss Serenity:

Search cost: CHF 0 (free service)

Completion rate: 90%+ of opened files conclude

Average delay: 2-3 months of automated search

According to data from the Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO), the Swiss occupational pension system manages hundreds of billions of francs in assets distributed across more than 1,400 pension institutions.

FAQ: 5 Questions About the 328 Million CHF Milestone Q1: How does Swiss Serenity go from free search to 328 million CHF identified?

Swiss Serenity offers search free to democratize access to information. After asset identification, approximately 25% of clients choose the optional administrative consolidation service, which is charged. This model allows financing the free search service for all.

Q2: Is the 328 million "recovered" or "identified"?

The 328 million represents the total amount of assets identified and located by Swiss Serenity. The term "recovered" means that clients were informed of these assets' existence and can access them. Swiss Serenity never holds client funds.

Q3: Why does search take 2-3 months if technology is free?

The initial request takes a few minutes. The 2-3 months correspond to the legal search deadline across 1,500+ Swiss institutions. This process involves official verifications with the Central Office 2nd Pillar and various pension foundations.

Q4: What happens to assets after identification?

After identification, Swiss Serenity informs the client who has three options: (1) leave assets where they are, (2) transfer them to current pension fund if employed, (3) consolidate them on a vested benefits account. Swiss Serenity never directly manages funds.

Q5: Does the service remain free with this growth?

Yes, the asset search service remains entirely free. This is Swiss Serenity's fundamental commitment: allow all Swiss citizens, regardless of financial situation, to access information about their pension assets.

About Swiss Serenity

Swiss Serenity is a Swiss company based in Porrentruy, specializing in locating unclaimed second pillar assets. The company has helped more than 110,000 clients who opened a case file to identify dispersed or forgotten pension assets, enabling the location of 328 million francs in total.

Swiss Serenity focuses exclusively on research and identification of unclaimed assets. The company does not manage funds, does not provide financial advice, and does not make investment decisions. Its service consists of helping Swiss workers find their pension assets and connecting them with appropriate institutions.

The company operates in compliance with Swiss standards and collaborates with the Central Office 2nd Pillar to facilitate administrative searches.

