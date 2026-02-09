Vamos a la Playa marks eight years of leadership in tourism promotion for Cabo de Gata Natural Park

Carboneras, Almería, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ¡Vamos a la Playa!, a premier operator specialising in beachfront apartment rentals in Carboneras, within the Cabo de Gata Natural Park, is celebrating its eighth anniversary as a key driver of regional tourism.

Since 2018, the company has served as a trusted anchor for travellers seeking authentic experiences and high-end apartment rentals in the Almería province, all while maintaining competitive and affordable pricing.

Andalusia’s enduring appeal as a travel destination

Andalusia remains one of Europe’s flagship tourist regions, drawing millions of visitors annually with its blend of sunshine, rich culture, and pristine landscapes. The region is seeing sustained growth in the seasonal rental market, driven by a rising demand for accommodation that offers more space, privacy, and character than traditional hotels. This trend particularly benefits the quieter stretches of the Andalusian coast, where travellers look to escape the pressures of mass tourism.

The province of Almería, once a hidden gem off the beaten path, has enjoyed steady tourism growth in recent years. This success is underpinned by its protected natural spaces and the charm of its coastal villages. Consequently, Carboneras has emerged as a compelling alternative to Andalusia’s more crowded hubs. The coastal town serves as the perfect base for exploring Cabo de Gata Natural Park—the jewel of Almería—famed for its legendary beaches once frequented by Brigitte Bardot and its desert landscapes, which provided the backdrop for cinematic masterpieces like Sergio Leone’s Westerns, Lawrence of Arabia, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and more recently, Game of Thrones.

Cabo de Gata: A premier Andalusian escape

The Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is defined by its volcanic vistas, secluded beaches, and a dry Mediterranean climate boasting over 3,000 hours of sunshine per year. This protected area offers a serene sanctuary for those seeking nature and a more eco-conscious travel experience.

Unlike heavily urbanised coastal strips, Cabo de Gata has preserved its original soul. Its status as a natural park limits construction and promotes sustainable tourism. The villages of Carboneras, Las Negras, La Isleta del Moro, Agua Amarga, and San José offer a range of accommodation tailored to families, couples, and remote workers looking for a perfect blend of comfort and authenticity.

¡Vamos a la Playa!: Carboneras’ premium holiday rental offering

Since its inception in 2018, ¡Vamos a la Playa! has managed two upscale beachfront apartments in Carboneras, each accommodating up to eight guests. These properties are distinguished by their prime locations and high-end amenities: expansive terraces with panoramic sea views, ultra-high-speed fibre-optic internet, air conditioning, and premium appliances including Thermomix and Nespresso machines. The interiors are meticulously designed, focusing on natural materials.

The portfolio caters to a diverse clientele: families seeking space and comfort, couples exploring the park from a luxury base, digital nomads taking advantage of high-speed connectivity for long-term stays, and pet owners, as animals are welcome in both apartments. This versatility ensures high occupancy rates year-round, extending well beyond the peak summer season.

Beyond providing accommodation, ¡Vamos a la Playa! acts as a local ambassador, offering guests detailed recommendations on the best beaches, restaurants, hiking trails, and water sports. This integrated approach elevates the guest experience and strengthens the appeal of the entire region.

Six years of growth and customer excellence

Since 2018, ¡Vamos a la Playa! has hosted hundreds of travellers, maintaining an average rating of over 4.8/5 across major booking platforms. The average annual occupancy rate exceeds 75%, consistently hitting 100% during the summer. The company reports steady growth in bookings, driven by word-of-mouth and a relentless commitment to quality.

Customer feedback consistently highlights the impeccable cleanliness of the units, the quality of the amenities, the stunning sea views, and the responsiveness of the management team. A growing number of repeat guests further proves the brand’s success in building loyalty within this segment.

Vision: Defining character-driven holidays in Andalusia

To mark this eighth anniversary, ¡Vamos a la Playa! is reaffirming its commitment to quality and regional promotion. The company is expanding its informative content for travellers, strengthening partnerships with local businesses, and continuing to invest in property upgrades.

The mid-term strategy aims to solidify Cabo de Gata’s reputation as a premier Andalusian destination, away from mass tourism. The company is also exploring ways to further accommodate the growing population of digital nomads seeking long-term stays in nature-rich environments with reliable tech infrastructure.

"For eight years, our mission has remained the same: to provide exceptional apartment rentals at the best price while showcasing this unique and beautiful part of Andalusia," stated the management of ¡Vamos a la Playa!. "Our guest loyalty and continued recognition on booking platforms confirm that our focus on authenticity, comfort, and the promotion of our natural environment is exactly what modern travellers are looking for."

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are the current rates for Carboneras apartments with terraces and sea views?

A: Rates vary by season, length of stay, and property type. ¡Vamos a la Playa! offers discounts for stays exceeding 21 days. We encourage direct booking to ensure rates are always more favourable than those found on platforms like Airbnb or Booking. For a personalised quote, contact us via [vamosalaplaya.xyz](http://vamosalaplaya.xyz/), call +34 744 68 00 19, or chat via WhatsApp at +33 6 42 63 26 42.

Q: How many properties does ¡Vamos a la Playa! manage and what is their capacity?

A: We currently operate five properties in Carboneras: two large beachfront apartments with panoramic terraces (up to 8 guests each), and two comfortable studios for two people with terraces located 3.5 km from the beach at the "Los Nopalitos" estate. We are also set to open a large 10-person house in June 2026 on this same 8,000 m² estate. This variety allows us to host everyone from couples to large groups of friends and families.

Q: What amenities set ¡Vamos a la Playa! apart?

A: Our units feature high-end amenities: ultra-high-speed fibre-optic internet (ideal for remote work), reversible air conditioning, large smart TVs with Netflix and Amazon Prime in both living areas and bedrooms, leather sofas, and fully equipped kitchens (dishwasher, washing machine, oven, microwave, Thermomix, etc.). We even provide a PC and laser printer for remote workers. Our beachfront apartments include large terraces with BBQs, outdoor lounges, and sun loungers. All guests benefit from free, secure private parking.

Q: Are pets allowed in your rentals?

A: Yes, ¡Vamos a la Playa! welcomes pets free of charge in all our accommodations. This inclusive policy allows dog owners to enjoy a full family holiday in Andalusia without leaving their companions behind. The Cabo de Gata Natural Park offers endless natural spaces perfect for walking with pets.

Q: How far is the nearest airport?

A: Carboneras is just 55 km (approx. 45 minutes) from Almería Airport. Málaga and Alicante airports are both a 2.5-hour drive away and are served by major low-cost carriers (Easyjet, Vueling, RyanAir, etc.). Granada Airport is two hours away, offering a perfect opportunity to visit the Alhambra before heading to the coast.

Q: What activities are available in Carboneras?

A: The area offers a wealth of activities: relaxing on pristine beaches (Playa de los Muertos, Cala del Enmedio), hiking, snorkeling, scuba diving, kayaking, and sailing. Visitors can also enjoy quad biking in the Tabernas desert, visiting film studios, exploring the Pulpi Geode, or visiting white villages like Mojácar and Agua Amarga. Carboneras itself features traditional restaurants, a Mercadona supermarket, and a weekly food market every Thursday.

About ¡Vamos a la Playa!

¡Vamos a la Playa! operates premium beachfront apartments, studios, and a large country house in the heart of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park. Founded in 2018, the company is a local leader dedicated to providing high-quality, fully equipped accommodation for families, couples, and remote workers seeking an authentic Andalusian experience.

