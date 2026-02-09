Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market to Reach Over US$ 142.6 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising Outpatient Surgeries, Favorable Reimbursement, and Cost-Efficient Care Models | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ambulatory surgical center market was valued at 85.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 142.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2033.

The rising demand for Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) is being driven by their cost-effectiveness and ability to deliver high-quality patient outcomes. ASCs consistently offer more affordable options compared to hospital outpatient departments. For instance, the cost of a colonoscopy with biopsy at an ASC in the US is approximately US$ 1,089, while the same procedure costs US$ 1,766 at a hospital. Similarly, cataract removal expenses stand at US$ 2,410 in ASCs versus US$ 3,727 in hospitals. This affordability extends to Medicare beneficiaries, as Medicare covers US$ 976 for cataract surgery at an ASC compared to US$ 1,745 for the same procedure at a hospital. Moreover, recent regulatory updates have further boosted the market. For example, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has introduced a 2.6% reimbursement rate increase for ASCs in 2025 and has broadened the list of approved procedures, especially in the fields of cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries.

Patient-Centered Care and Faster Throughput Fuel Growth in Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The Ambulatory surgical center market expansion is also propelled by high patient satisfaction and operational efficiency, which are hallmarks of ASCs. Surveys reveal that patients are more likely to recommend ASCs due to their faster service, reduced wait times, and personalized care when compared to hospital outpatient departments. Orthopedic surgeries, in particular, are seeing a significant change toward ASCs. By 2024, an estimated 7.8 million orthopedic procedures will be conducted annually, with demand expected to grow steadily via 2028. This shift is further supported by technological advancements, such as robotic-assisted surgeries and advanced imaging systems. These innovations allow ASCs to perform more complicated procedures with enhanced precision and better patient outcomes, making them a preferred choice for both patients and physicians.

Outpatient Surgery Shift Positions ASCs at the Core of Healthcare Transformation

The ambulatory surgical center market is witnessing unprecedented growth, largely driven by the growing demand for cost-effective outpatient surgeries. Patients, payers, and healthcare systems alike are prioritizing affordability without compromising quality, making ASCs a preferred alternative. A key factor is the stark cost difference between ASCs and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). For instance, a colonoscopy with biopsy costs approximately US$ 1,089 at an ASC compared to US$ 1,766 at a hospital. Similarly, a cataract removal procedure costs US$ 2,410 at an ASC versus US$ 3,727 in a hospital setting. These cost savings are significant not only for individual patients but also for Medicare beneficiaries and private insurers. With Medicare reimbursing US$ 976 for cataract surgeries performed at ASCs compared to US$ 1,745 at hospitals, ASCs are helping reduce financial burdens on the healthcare system. This cost advantage is especially critical as the U.S. healthcare market continues to combat growing expenditures.

The rising preference for ASCs extends beyond affordability. Patients are drawn to these facilities for their efficiency, shorter wait times, and lower infection risks compared to hospitals. Furthermore, ASCs now cater to a broader range of procedures, including orthopedic and cardiovascular surgeries, thanks to advancements in surgical techniques and equipment. By 2024, the U.S. is estimated to perform 7.8 million orthopedic procedures annually, with a significant portion occurring in ASCs. This change is supported by CMS policies, which have expanded the list of ASC-approved procedures over the years. For market stakeholders, these trends indicate that ASCs are not just a cost-saving alternative but a vital part of the evolving healthcare ecosystem, offering value-based care for a growing and aging population.

Strong Physician Control Drives Market Leadership in Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician-only ownership dominates the ambulatory surgical center market, holding more than 59.56% of the total market share. This dominance is driven by the inherent advantages of physician-led facilities, particularly their ability to provide streamlined, patient-focused care. Physicians owning ASCs have greater flexibility in decision-making, allowing them to optimize staffing, procurement, and scheduling processes. This control helps reduce administrative overhead and functional inefficiencies that are common in hospital-owned ASCs. Additionally, physician ownership aligns the financial incentives of providers and the facility, motivating physicians to prioritize efficiency and patient satisfaction. For instance, orthopedic surgeons often prefer owning ASCs because they can standardize workflows for high-demand procedures like joint replacements and arthroscopies, leading to faster turnaround times and better outcomes for patients.

North America Dominates the ASC Market Driven by Outpatient Demand and Favorable Reimbursement

North America holds a leading position in the ambulatory surgical center market, capturing more than 26.46% of the global share. This dominance is attributed to a well-established healthcare system, a growing preference for outpatient surgeries, and favorable reimbursement policies. The region’s aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as osteoarthritis and cardiovascular conditions, have fueled the demand for cost-effective surgical care. ASCs meet this demand by delivering high-quality, same-day procedures at reduced costs compared to hospitals. Also, advancements in surgical technologies, such as robotic-assisted surgeries and minimally invasive techniques, have expanded the scope of procedures performed in ASCs across North America.

The region’s ASC growth is significantly boosted by regulatory support. Medicare and private insurers actively promote outpatient surgeries by delivering attractive reimbursement rates. Moreover, the emphasis on value-based care has reinforced the significance of ASCs as a cost-effective alternative to hospitals. Canada, while smaller in market size, is also seeing steady ASC adoption due to its focus on reducing hospital wait times. North America’s robust healthcare infrastructure, combined with technological advancements and policy incentives, continues to strengthen its leadership in the ambulatory surgical center market.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Major Players:

CHSPSC, LLC.

Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG

Edward-Elmhurst Health

Healthway Medical Group

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Nexus Day Surgery Centre

Pediatrix Medical Group

Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.

Surgery Partners

SurgCenter

TH Medical

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Ownership

Physician Only

Hospital Only

Corporation Only

Physician & Hospital

Physician & Corporation

Hospital & Corporation

By Surgery Type

Dental

Otolaryngology

Endoscopy

Obstetrics / Gynecology

Opthalmology

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Plastic Surgery

Podiatry

Others

By Specialty Type

Multi-specialty

Single specialty

By Service

Diagnosis

Treatment

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

