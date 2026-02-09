New york, USA, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Clinical Trials & Pipeline Overview: Insights into 80+ Leading Companies and 100+ Novel Treatments | DelveInsight

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive lung disease marked by irreversible fibrosis and poor prognosis. Growing disease awareness and improved diagnostics are expanding the diagnosed and treated patient pool. Alongside the limitations of current antifibrotic therapies, this is driving demand for more effective, disease-modifying treatments and supporting continued market growth.

DelveInsight’s 'Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis domain.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs. Key idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Guangzhou JOYO Pharma Co., Ltd, Roche (Genentech, Inc.), Tvardi Therapeutics, Incorporated, GRI Bio Operations, Inc., Shanghai Synvida Biotechnology Co., Ltd., SPARK Biopharma, Redx Pharma Ltd, PureTech, Trevi Therapeutics, Mediar Therapeutics, Melius Pharma AB, Rein Therapeutics, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Endeavor Biomedicines, Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. LTD., Calluna Pharma AS, Vicore Pharma AB, Boehringer Ingelheim, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, AgomAb Therapeutics., Pulmongene Ltd., and others are evaluating new idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis therapies, such as BMS-986278, HEC585, SC1011, Vixarelimab, TTI-101, GRI-0621, SV001, SB17170, RXC007, Deupirfenidone, NAL ER, MTX-463, ME-015, LTI-03, Ifetroban Sodium, HSK44459, ENV-101, DWN12088, CAL101, Buloxibutid, BI 1819479, ARO-MMP7, HRS-9813, AGMB-447, PMG1015, and others, are in different phases of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis clinical trials.

Notable MoAs in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis clinical trials include Lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 antagonists, Oncostatin M receptor beta subunit inhibitors, STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors, Cytokine inhibitors, Oxygen radical scavengers, Matrix metalloproteinase 7 expression inhibitors, ALK5 Inhibitor, and others.

What is Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis?

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, steadily worsening lung disorder with no clearly identified cause, characterized by progressive scarring of the lung tissue and an unfavorable long-term outlook. Patients typically experience gradually increasing breathlessness, worsening dyspnea, and a persistent dry cough. Lung function testing commonly reveals a restrictive pattern, with reduced forced vital capacity and impaired carbon monoxide diffusion. Because disease progression accelerates in later stages, early recognition is essential and can often be made without lung biopsy by integrating clinical history, radiologic findings, and exclusion of alternative diagnoses.

The defining clinical features of IPF include progressive shortness of breath and a chronic, non-productive cough, frequently accompanied by reduced appetite and unintended weight loss. In some individuals, chronic hypoxemia leads to clubbing of the fingers or toes. However, these manifestations are not unique to IPF and may overlap with other pulmonary disorders.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA BMS-986278 Bristol Myers Squibb III Lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 antagonists Oral Vixarelimab Roche (Genentech) II Oncostatin M receptor beta subunit inhibitors Subcutaneous TTI-101 Tvardi Yherapeutics II STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors Oral ME-015 Melius Pharma AB II Cytokine inhibitors; Oxygen radical scavengers Oral HRS-9813 Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd II Undefined mechanism Oral ARO-MMP7 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals I/II Matrix metalloproteinase 7 expression inhibitors Inhalation AGMB-447 AgomAb Therapeutics I ALK5 Inhibitor Inhalation

Recent Developments in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Space

In January 2026, Rein Therapeutics announced that it has received orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for LTI-03, its lead drug candidate aimed at preserving lung function in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In January 2026, Agomab Therapeutics NV announced positive interim results of the Phase I study of AGMB-447 in healthy participants. AGMB-447 is an inhaled lung-restricted small molecule inhibitor of ALK5 (or TGFβR1) intended for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

In January 2026, GRI Bio, Inc. announced positive flow cytometry data from the Phase IIa GRI-0621-IPF-02 clinical trial evaluating GRI-0621 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

In January 2026, Redx Pharma Ltd announced that the Partial Clinical Hold (PCH) placed on the zelasudil (RXC007) Phase IIa trial in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) by the Division of Pulmonology, Allergy, and Critical Care (DPACC) of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been lifted.

In January 2026, Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. provided further updates from its Phase II REVERT IPF clinical trial of TTI-101 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In December 2025, GRI Bio, Inc. announced positive topline data from the Phase IIa GRI-0621-IPF-02 clinical trial evaluating GRI-0621 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

In December 2025, PureTech Health plc announced the successful completion of the End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the development of deupirfenidone (LYT-100) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In November 2025, Endeavor BioMedicines announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation for its investigational therapy, taladegib (ENV-101), for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In November 2025, Rein Therapeutics announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the full clinical hold on the Company’s Phase II “RENEW” trial evaluating LTI-03 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In October 2025, Calluna Pharma AS announced that it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for CAL101, its lead clinical candidate currently being evaluated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In September 2025, PureTech Health plc announced new data from the open-label extension (OLE) of its Phase IIb ELEVATE IPF trial of deupirfenidone (LYT-100) in people living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In June 2025, Mediar Therapeutics, Inc. announced the first patient has been dosed in its Phase II WISPer clinical trial evaluating MTX-463, an investigational therapy for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In May 2025, Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has completed enrollment for its lead program in a Phase II clinical trial of TTI-101 for patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In April 2025, Melius Pharma AB announced recruitment of the last patient into Melius Pharma's Phase II trial COSMIC-IPF (NCT05983471) meeting expected timelines and exceeding recruitment target.

In January 2025, Mediar Therapeutics, Inc. announced a global licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to advance MTX-463 into a Phase II clinical trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 antagonists, Oncostatin M receptor beta subunit inhibitors, STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors, Cytokine inhibitors, Oxygen radical scavengers, Matrix metalloproteinase 7 expression inhibitors, ALK5 Inhibitor

: Lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 antagonists, Oncostatin M receptor beta subunit inhibitors, STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors, Cytokine inhibitors, Oxygen radical scavengers, Matrix metalloproteinase 7 expression inhibitors, ALK5 Inhibitor Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies : Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Guangzhou JOYO Pharma Co., Ltd, Roche (Genentech, Inc.), Tvardi Therapeutics, Incorporated, GRI Bio Operations, Inc., Shanghai Synvida Biotechnology Co., Ltd., SPARK Biopharma, Redx Pharma Ltd, PureTech, Trevi Therapeutics, Mediar Therapeutics, Melius Pharma AB, Rein Therapeutics, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Endeavor Biomedicines, Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. LTD., Calluna Pharma AS, Vicore Pharma AB, Boehringer Ingelheim, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, AgomAb Therapeutics., Pulmongene Ltd., and others.

Table of Contents

1. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

