LVW Advisors CEO Ranked by Forbes as #1 Woman Wealth Advisor in New York State, #9 Nationally

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVW Advisors, a Rochester-based independent financial advisory firm serving nonprofits and high-net-worth individuals, is proud to announce that CEO and Founder Lori Van Dusen, CIMA®, has been named New York State’s #1 Woman Wealth Advisor and ranked #9 nationally on Forbes’ 2026 America’s Top Women Advisors list.

This recognition marks Lori’s ninth consecutive year appearing on the prestigious national ranking and her fifth year securing the top spot in New York State (excluding New York City). The annual rankings highlight leading women advisors delivering exceptional service, strategic guidance and measurable impact for clients across the country.

“I’m honored to be recognized by Forbes and SHOOK Research once again. This acknowledgment reflects the trust our clients place in us and the unwavering dedication of the LVW Advisors team,” said Lori. “It’s a privilege to serve organizations and families who rely on us to help navigate complexity and plan for the future with clarity and confidence.”

Since founding LVW Advisors in 2011, Lori has grown the firm into a nationally recognized advisory practice known for its disciplined investment approach, customized planning strategies and long-standing client relationships.

The tenth annual Forbes | SHOOK Best-In-State Women Wealth Advisors ranking highlights more than 2,800 women across the country with proven track records, collectively managing nearly $4 trillion in assets. The Forbes | SHOOK America’s Top Women Advisors ranking recognizes 100 women nationwide who collectively oversee more than $400 billion in client assets.

Developed by SHOOK Research, the rankings are based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducted by telephone, in-person and virtually to evaluate best practices, such as service models, investing models and compliance records as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management.

To view the full 2026 list of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, click here.

To view the full 2026 Best-in-State Women Advisors list, click here.

The 2026 Forbes/SHOOK America’s Top Women Advisors and Best-in-State Women Advisors rankings, awarded on February 4, 2026, are based on data provided by LVW Advisors for the period of June 30, 2024, through June 30, 2025. No compensation was provided by LVW Advisors in connection with obtaining these rankings. LVW Advisors did pay a fee for promotional materials related to the award. Click here for additional disclosures: https://lvwadvisors.com/disclosure/.

About LVW Advisors

LVW Advisors is a Rochester, NY-based independent financial advisory firm serving wealthy families and nonprofit institutions nationwide. For more information, visit lvwadvisors.com.

