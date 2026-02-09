Ureteral Stents Market to Reach Over US$ 685.05 Million by 2033 Driven by Rising Outpatient Urology Procedures, ASC Adoption, and Patient-Centric Device Innovation | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ureteral stents market was valued at 412.43 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 685.05 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2033.

Demand in the ureteral stents market is anchored by a strong procedural foundation. The U.S. has 14,274 practicing urologists across 929 group practices. Core demand is boosted by conditions like urinary stones, projected to affect 600,000 Americans in 2024. The change to specialized settings is clear, with 52 top-ranked urology ASCs and large facilities handling 100 cases daily. A study of 355 children shows procedural necessity across all patient populations. A powerful demand for superior results is compelling rapid innovation in the ureteral stents market. With 80 out of 100 patients reporting complications, the call for better devices is urgent. Reflux-related pain, impacting 63 out of 100 stent users, is a key target. The RELIEF stent is the first with FDA clearance for reflux. Demand for less follow-up is met by biodegradable stents degrading in 17.9 days and smart devices like the J-SENSE sensor, tested in 12 patients and functional for 14 days.

Cost Efficiency and Reimbursement Stability Boost ASC-Led Ureteral Stent Adoption

A seismic change toward outpatient settings is fundamentally reshaping demand within the ureteral stents market. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) have become a focal point for growth, driven by cost-effectiveness and efficiency. In 2024 alone, 67 new ASCs became Medicare-certified between the second and third quarters, expanding procedural capacity nationwide. The quality of care in these centers is gaining recognition, with 63 urology ASCs named as high-performers by U.S. News in 2025. This momentum has attracted significant investment, emphasized by major private equity deals in 2024 involving large urology groups, including one network operating around 24 ASCs. The trend is further supported by the acquisition of 45 new centers by USPI, the nation's largest ASC operator, in 2024.

The financial and operational advantages of ASCs are quantifiable drivers of demand in the ureteral stents market. A 2025 Medicare reimbursement of US$ 5,083.62 for a complicated ureteroscopy with stent insertion delivers a stable payment structure. Patient affordability is also a key factor, with average out-of-pocket savings reaching US$ 2,454 for certain procedures compared to hospital settings. This efficiency is enabled by procedure-specific innovations. Sales of single-use ureteroscopes, crucial for ASCs, reached a value of US$ 70.5 million in North America in 2024. The ecosystem is also adapting, with 1 new CPT code for a specialized urology procedure introduced for 2024. The scale of these ASC-centric practices is substantial, with one leading group supporting 250 physicians, solidifying the outpatient setting as a critical demand center for the ureteral stents market.

Clinical Outcomes and Patient-Reported Data Guide Ureteral Stent Development

Innovation in the ureteral stents market is now intensely concentrated on enhancing the patient experience, a trend validated by large-scale clinical research. The demand for less invasive and morbid solutions is driving major studies, such as the SOUL trial, which has a target enrollment of 792 patients to compare stenting versus omission. As of March 2025, 204 patients had already joined its randomized cohort. Evidence-based demand is also being shaped by head-to-head device comparisons. The BLUES clinical trial, which completed enrollment of 250 patients, is directly comparing new silicone stents against conventional polyurethane ones over a median duration of 8 days to assess patient-reported outcomes.

Specific technological advancements are addressing long-standing patient complaints in the ureteral stents market. A 2024 study on a magnetic removal stent system, involving 100 patients, demonstrated a significant reduction in pain, with a score of 2 versus 6 for traditional removal. The same technology cut the removal procedure time by 116.7 seconds. The industry's focus on patient experience is standardized by the 38-item Ureteral Stent Symptom Questionnaire (USSQ), a tool now central to clinical validation. The urgency for better devices is underscored by safety data; a 2024 analysis of the FDA MAUDE database revealed 2652 adverse event reports over a decade, with 627 reports specifically citing stent breakage. Such figures create a powerful demand for more durable and patient-friendly ureteral stents.

Polymer Ureteral Stents Remain the Preferred Choice Across Urological Procedures

The ureteral stents market is overwhelmingly shaped by the leadership of polymer-based devices, which hold a commanding 71% share. The preference for materials like polyurethane and silicone stems from their superior flexibility, inherent biocompatibility, and significant cost advantages over metallic alternatives. Hospitals and surgical centers favor these stents for their ease of placement and the enhanced comfort they offer patients during indwelling periods that can range from 15 to 60 days. This widespread adoption is a key pillar of the modern ureteral stents market, allowing a high volume of procedures to be performed efficiently and affordably.

Continued innovation keeps polymer stents at the forefront. A study involving 220 patients highlighted their versatility across numerous urological operations, reinforcing their status as a go-to solution for surgeons. While side effects are noted in over 80% of cases, the fundamental benefits of reliable drainage and obstruction prevention secure their dominant position. The development of advanced polymer formulations and specialized coatings that reduce infection risk and encrustation further cements their value proposition in a competitive healthcare landscape.

Innovation, Research Funding, and Procedure Volume Anchor North America’s Market Dominance

North America commands the ureteral stents market with more than 39% market share, a position sustained by its unparalleled healthcare infrastructure and relentless pace of innovation. The U.S. healthcare system's depth is evident, with the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), a key funder of urology research, operating with a US$ 2.45 billion budget in fiscal year 2024. The pipeline of specialists remains strong; the 2024 Urology Match offered 385 residency positions across the country. Regulatory pathways are active, with the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) reporting 24 novel medical device approvals in 2024, several of which are relevant to urology.

The innovation ecosystem is further supported by a strong intellectual property framework in the ureteral stents market, which saw 82 new patents granted for ureteral stent designs and materials in the U.S. in 2024. The Canadian market contributes significantly, with its 982 registered urologists serving the population. Procedural volume is high, with an estimated 1.3 million shock wave lithotripsy procedures performed annually in the U.S., many requiring subsequent stenting. The research landscape is vibrant, with 21 new clinical trials for urological disorders initiated at major U.S. academic centers in 2024. Further, U.S. hospitals performed approximately 2,100 kidney transplants in the first quarter of 2025, each a potential use case for ureteral stents.

