Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment Market to Reach Over US$ 16.5 Billion by 2033 Driven by Minimally Invasive Technologies, ASC Migration, and Diagnostic-Guided Focal Therapies | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market was valued at 10.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 16.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2033.

The demand for the benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market is shaped by a predictable and expanding patient base. More than 200 million men were affected globally in 2024, with 600,000 new cases identified annually. In the United States alone, the affected population reached 40 million men by 2025. The patient journey from diagnosis to intervention is relatively swift. Men wait under 7 months for an initial urologist visit and receive their first surgical procedure within 23 months of diagnosis. A steady influx of patients creates a consistent, non-cyclical demand for surgical solutions.

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Emerge as the Preferred Setting for BPH Treatments

A profound change in the site of service is defining the Benign prostatic hyperplasia Surgical treatment market. Favorable economics are pulling procedures out of hospitals and into ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and physician offices. For 2025, Medicare’s ASC payment for CPT code 52441 (UroLift initial implant) is set at US$ 1,850, significantly influencing procedural settings. More than 50 new urology-centric ASCs were established in the United States during 2024. Private equity investment is fanning this trend, with more than 40 deals involving large urology group practices closing in 2024.

The financial advantages extend to physicians and the healthcare system. The 2025 total non-facility (office) Relative Value Unit for the Rezūm procedure is 47.92, making it an attractive in-office offering. A 2024 healthcare economics report found that moving a standard BPH procedure to an ASC saves commercial payers an average of US$ 2,500. By early 2025, at least 1,200 urologists were credentialed to perform MIST procedures in their own office-based surgical suites. The final 2025 Medicare payment for CPT 53865 (iTind) in an ASC is US$ 4,850, while the professional fee for the physician is an additional US$ 350, demonstrating a robust payment structure supporting this migration.

Diagnostic Innovation Accelerates Adoption of Focal Therapies in BPH

Demand is increasingly shaped by a move toward precision and personalization, allowed by advanced diagnostics and targeted therapies. Before surgery, the use of advanced urodynamics is growing; more than 150,000 multichannel urodynamic studies were performed on BPH patients in 2024 to better characterize bladder outlet obstruction. The adoption of high-resolution imaging is also increasing. More than 200 ExactVu micro-ultrasound systems were installed globally by early 2025 for real-time, high-resolution prostate visualization. The FDA also granted clearance to 4 new AI-powered software tools in 2024 for prostate segmentation on MRI.

These diagnostic insights directly enable the use of focal and image-guided treatments. The TULSA-PRO system, which uses real-time MRI guidance, was used to treat more than 3,000 patients by the end of 2024. As of March 2025, there were 15 active clinical trials registered globally for various forms of BPH focal therapy. The Butterfly iQ+ handheld ultrasound device, used by more than 5,000 urologists in 2025, allows for quick pre- and post-procedure bladder volume assessment. Furthermore, a 2024 multi-center study involving 500 patients showed that pre-operative prostate mapping with micro-ultrasound decreased surgical revisions by a factor of three.

Proven Outcomes and Surgical Familiarity Sustain TURP’s Market Dominance

Transurethral Resection of the Prostate commands more than 37% of the market, a testament to its long-established clinical efficacy. As a cornerstone of the benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market, its dominance is supported by tangible outcomes; the procedure takes 60 to 90 minutes and delivers relief to 70% to 85% of patients. With a valuation of US$ 713.43 million in 2024, its financial footprint is significant. The relatively short hospital stay of 1 to 3 days and a well-defined 4 to 6-week recovery period make it a predictable and reliable alternative for both surgeons and patients. This predictability is a key reason for its continued prevalence in the face of newer technologies. Surgeons' extensive training and familiarity with TURP contribute significantly to its sustained demand. Resectoscopes, the specialized instruments for TURP, held a major market share of 25.7% in 2023, reflecting the procedure's volume. Even as newer methods emerge, TURP remains crucial for patients with very large prostates where other techniques may be less effective. Furthermore, its ability to be combined with other minor procedures, such as removing small bladder stones, adds to its surgical utility. The persistent, albeit declining, use of its variants underscores a lasting trust in its foundational technique within the benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market.

Robotic and Minimally Invasive Technologies Propel BPH Surgical Growth in North America

North America's benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market, with more than 45% market share, is defined by its rapid adoption of advanced technologies and supportive reimbursement structures. The innovation ecosystem is strong, with 323 urology medical device startups in the region, 143 of which are in the United States alone. This environment fosters developments like Zenflow's Spring System, backed by a recent US$ 24 million Series C financing round. The scale of the market is significant, with more than 40 million patients suffering from BPH in the U.S. High-tech solutions are increasingly common; for instance, the cost of a sophisticated da Vinci XI robotic surgical system is about £2 million, reflecting the level of capital investment in the sector.

Patient access and cost are critical components of the market's dynamics. As of 2025, there are more than 9,000 active ambulatory surgery centers in the United States, facilitating a high volume of procedures. The financial framework is also growing; for 2026, the proposed national average Medicare physician payment for Aquablation therapy is approximately US$ 540, based on 16.14 Relative Value Units. For patients, the 2025 out-of-pocket cost for an outpatient Aquablation procedure is around US$ 1,676, while the same procedure at an ambulatory surgical center is about US$ 1,351. This clear cost structure, merged with widespread technology adoption, solidifies the region's dominant position.

