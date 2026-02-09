Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market to Reach US$ 5.68 Billion by 2033 as First-Pass Reperfusion Becomes the New Clinical Benchmark | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blood clot retrieval devices market was valued at 1.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 5.68 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2025 to 2033.

A confluence of clinical validation, allowing technology, and procedural growth is forging a multifaceted and robust market for blood clot retrieval devices. The primary catalyst is a sharp increase in procedural volumes. In England, for instance, one specialty clinic now undertakes 5 to 6 mechanical thrombectomies weekly. This trend is global, as reflected in a Turkish study that identified 69 eligible patients from a cohort of 392. Major clinical trials are amplifying this momentum; the SELECT2 trial enrolled 352 patients, and the forthcoming STEP trial aims for 2,000 participants. This is cementing thrombectomy's role in stroke care and creating a powerful demand signal for device manufacturers.

Shift from Neurovascular to Venous Applications Reshapes Clot Retrieval Device Demand

A monumental change defining demand in the blood clot retrieval devices market is the rapid expansion from neurovascular applications to treating pulmonary embolism (PE). This diversification is creating a massive new patient population for large-bore aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy systems. The ambition of current research is clear. Inari Medical's PEERLESS trial, which directly compares its FlowTriever system to catheter-directed thrombolysis, completed enrollment of 550 patients in early 2025. Furthermore, the company’s FLAME study enrolled more than 100 high-risk PE patients, showing the technology's application in critical scenarios.

The scale of device development for PE is significant in the blood clot retrieval devices market. Inari’s FlowTriever system uses aspiration catheters up to 24 French in diameter. The company treated its 100,000th patient in late 2024, a major milestone. Boston Scientific's APEX-AV trial for its Indigo Aspiration System enrolled 122 patients with acute PE. Penumbra’s STRIKE-PE trial for its Indigo system enrolled more than 500 patients across 50 U.S. centers. Moreover, its European post-market registry for the Lightning 12 system included 119 PE patients. Imperative Care also entered the field, with its Symphony system featuring 24 French catheters designed specifically for venous clots. Finally, the NIH-funded PE-TRACT trial, aiming for 500 patients, is further solidifying the evidence base for these interventions.

Demand for Advanced Clot Retrieval Devices Intensifies as Focus Shifts to First-Pass Reperfusion

The clinical emphasis in ischemic stroke treatment has sharpened intensely on achieving complete reperfusion on the first attempt, a metric known as the first-pass effect (FPE). This drive for optimal outcomes is fueling demand for technologically advanced devices within the blood clot retrieval devices market. A 2024 study of the Embotrap Xtra device, which has a 5-layer stent retriever design, found it achieved successful reperfusion in its first 50 clinical cases. Similarly, a 2025 analysis of Penumbra’s JET 7 and JET D catheters, used with the ACE Reperfusion Catheters, was conducted on 125 consecutive patients to evaluate FPE rates.

Innovation is targeting every aspect of the procedure to enhance these metrics. The COMPLETE registry, which reported results in 2024, analyzed 535 patients treated with a direct aspiration first pass technique. A 2024 study on distal vessel occlusions involved 78 patients, highlighting the need for devices that can navigate smaller arteries. The EXCELLENT registry, which included 340 patients, particularly evaluated outcomes with the Tigertriever 13, a device designed for vessels as small as 1 millimeter. Furthermore, the growing use of radial access for thrombectomy, with over 1,000 cases performed at some high-volume centers by 2025, requires longer, more trackable catheter systems. A multicenter registry of 228 patients confirmed the feasibility of this approach. Finally, a 2024 benchtop study measured the clot integration time for 3 different stent retriever models, showing variations between 45 and 90 seconds, indicating a new frontier for device optimization.

Mechanical Thrombectomy Delivers Higher Functional Independence in Stroke Patients

The clear preference for mechanical embolus removal devices in the blood clot retrieval devices market stems from their demonstrated ability to achieve better patient outcomes compared to older treatment modalities. By physically extracting occlusions, these devices offer immediate blood flow restoration, a critical factor in salvaging brain tissue. This procedural advantage translates directly into improved rates of functional independence for patients. For instance, a 2024 meta-analysis revealed that for every hour saved in getting a patient to thrombectomy, the odds of achieving functional independence enhance by 25%. The latest generation of these devices continues to push the boundaries of performance. As of 2025, successful reperfusion rates after mechanical thrombectomy stand at an impressive 79.4%. Furthermore, studies show patients achieving functional independence (mRS 0-2) at a rate of 42.7% post-procedure.

Robust CMS Reimbursement Anchors Growth in U.S. Clot Retrieval Procedures

The United States leads the North American blood clot retrieval devices market, showcasing a mature yet dynamic landscape defined by high procedural volumes and an advanced healthcare infrastructure. As of September 2025, North America controls the largest 39% market share. In 2024, Healthgrades evaluated about 4,500 hospitals nationwide for stroke care excellence, highlighting the system's vast capacity. The country has a strong network of 2,446 certified stroke centers, including 297 Comprehensive Stroke Centers, ensuring broad patient access to advanced interventions. This infrastructure supports a high number of procedures; data released in 2024 showed Medicare thrombectomy procedures nearly tripled to 7,210 in the years leading up to the analysis. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) established a 2025 national average payment of US$ 17,957 for primary percutaneous transluminal mechanical thrombectomy, signaling strong institutional support.

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market Major Players:

Acandis GmbH

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braun Melsungan AG

Control Medical Technology

Cook Medical Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences

Inari Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Merit Medical Systems

MicroVention Inc.

Penumbra Inc.

Phenox GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Teruma Corporation

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Stroke

Transient Ischemic Attack

Ischemic Stroke (blood clot)

Hemorrhagic Stroke (rupturing of arteries)

By Device

Penumbra Blood Clot Retrieval Devices

Stent Retrievers

Mechanical Embolus Removal Devices

Aspiration Device

Ultrasound Assisted Devices

By Application

Coronary Arteries

Peripheral Arteries

Cerebral Arteries

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

