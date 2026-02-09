INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (“Kyndryl” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KD) complied with federal securities laws. On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl disclosed the immediate departures of its CFO and General Counsel, that it could not file its quarterly report on Form-10-Q within the prescribed time period, and that Kyndryl “is reviewing its cash management practices, related disclosures (including regarding the drivers of the Company’s adjusted free cash flow metric), the efficacy of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting, and certain other matters following the Company’s receipt of voluntary document requests from the Division of Enforcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to such matters.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Kyndryl stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/kyndryl/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025 dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com