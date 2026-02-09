Mountain America Credit Union Recognized in USA TODAY’s 2026 America’s Best Customer Service in Financial Services

Mountain America, the highest ranked credit union serving Utah and Idaho, earns national recognition for exceptional member-first support, trust and care

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce it has been recognized in USA TODAY’s America’s Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026 list, honoring the top 500 financial services organizations nationwide for outstanding customer service. As the highest ranked credit union serving Utah and Idaho, Mountain America continues to set the standard for delivering exceptional member experiences built on trust, care, and reliability.

The USA TODAY study evaluated more than 2,500 financial service providers through a combination of extensive desk research and a nationwide survey of over 31,000 customers conducted between September and October 2025. Respondents rated organizations across key measures of customer satisfaction, including professional competence, solution orientation, transparency, and reliability. The highest-scoring companies were selected for the 2026 list using a proprietary scoring model that also incorporated tens of thousands of customer reviews.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized among the nation’s leaders in customer service,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “At Mountain America, our mission is rooted in serving our members with integrity, responsiveness, and care. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team to deliver meaningful, personalized experiences that help our members achieve their financial goals every day.”

Headquartered in Sandy, Utah, Mountain America serves more than one million members across the western United States with a full range of financial services, including savings and checking accounts, loans, mortgages, and digital banking solutions. The credit union’s longstanding commitment to member-first service remains central to its success and continued growth.

This USA TODAY honor underscores Mountain America’s nationally recognized service excellence and strong workplace culture, reinforcing the organization’s ongoing commitment to leading with exceptional member experiences.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union visit macu.com.