Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) and NusaTrip Incorporated (Nasdaq: NUTR) Strengthened its Presence in the Tourism Market with Collaboration with Huizhi International Tourism Development Co Ltd

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s (SEA) next generation e-commerce ecosystem, and its majority owned subsidiary, NusaTrip Incorporated (Nasdaq: NUTR) (“NusaTrip”), the leading SEA and Asia-Pacific-based (APAC) integrated travel technology platform, today announced the expansion of its hotel distribution network, further strengthening its presence in the tourism market through its collaboration with Guangzhou, China-based Huizhi International Tourism Development Co., Ltd (“Convergent”).

This collaboration enables NusaTrip’s downstream customers to access a broader selection of competitively priced hotel inventory worldwide. NusaTrip continues to deliver reliable and efficient distribution solutions, reinforcing its commitment to supporting partners with dependable hotel supply and flexible distribution options. Convergent specializes in B2B travel distribution, serving travel agencies, online platforms, and corporate clients across China, Hong Kong, and other international markets. Through seamless API connectivity and scalable technology, NusaTrip ensures efficient content delivery, real-time availability, and competitive pricing. This enhanced presence in the China market reflects NusaTrip’s ongoing efforts to build a robust, global travel ecosystem.

Founded in 2015, Convergent has become China's leading B2B platform for overseas hotels. The company boasts strong direct contracting capabilities, multi-dimensional marketing channels, and a professional system platform and services. It aims to become a Global Hotel and Digital Intelligence Service Platform.

Anson Neo, NusaTrip CEO, explains, “Expanding our hotel content through established wholesalers like Convergent marks another step in NusaTrip’s distribution strategy. This approach allows us to offer travel agencies, tour operators, and end customers increased choice, availability, and value in key markets.”

Raynauld Liang, CEO of SOPA, NusaTrip’s majority shareholder, adds, “Expanding our hotel portfolio with Convergent is expected to contribute positively to NusaTrip’s business and operations in 2026.”

About Society Pass Incorporated.

Founded in 2018 as an e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is a holding company operating in the digital media, travel, and lifestyle industries. Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalized experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

About NusaTrip Inc.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, NusaTrip Incorporated (Nasdaq: NUTR) is an integrated travel technology platform with geographical specialization in SEA and APAC. NusaTrip’s marketing platform currently provides access to more than 500 airlines and 650,000 hotels worldwide. We are the first Indonesian-based online travel agent (OTA) in Indonesia to receive International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation. IATA gives OTA’s access to all airline fares and inventories.

NusaTrip completed an initial public offering in August 2025.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Society Pass Incorporated’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including the trading price and volatility of Society Pass Incorporated’s common stock and risks relating to Society Pass Incorporated’s business, including the Company’s ability to develop the tourism market with the collaboration with Convergent.

Media Contact:

Raynauld LIANG

Chief Executive Officer