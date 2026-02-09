The International Code Council’s 2026 Building Safety Month Theme and Resources Announced

Washington, D.C., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building Safety Month, an annual public awareness campaign led by the International Code Council (ICC), returns on May 1, 2026, with this year’s theme, “Built to Last.” The campaign highlights how modern building codes, safety professionals and resilient construction practices protect homes and communities around the world. Each year, ICC, its members and global communities celebrate building safety through proclamations, educational events, community gatherings and more.

This year’s weekly themes are:

Week One (May 1–10): “Safe Homes, Strong Communities” focuses on simple actions homeowners can take to improve safety at home

Week Two (May 11—17): “Voices of the Built Environment” spotlights building safety professionals and the roles they play in keeping communities safe

Week Three (May 18—24): “Prepared to Protect” encourages community preparedness and highlights how disaster-resilient building codes protect people and property

Week Four (May 25—31): “Communities Without Limits” showcases the importance of accessibility in building construction and design

“Building Safety Month reinforces our members’ ongoing commitment to creating safe, resilient communities,” said Mike Boso, ICC Board of Directors President. “While May shines a spotlight on building safety, our work to protect where we live, work and play continues year-round.”

