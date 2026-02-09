BROAD ARROW BRINGS THE ULTIMATE MILLENNIUM-ERA GARAGE LINEUP TO THE 2026 AMELIA AUCTION DURING THE AMELIA CONCOURS

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is delighted to announce an exciting lineup of game-changing cars of the 1990s and 2000s for its upcoming Amelia Auction. Set for March 6-7 at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island in Florida, Broad Arrow’s two-day sale is the official auction of the renowned Amelia Concours and will feature more than 150 exceptional cars on the shores of the Atlantic, making for an incredible week for the international community of collectors and driving enthusiasts.

Leading latest entries for the Amelia Auction is a series of cultural icons of the 1990s and 2000s, that together make up perhaps the ultimate track-inspired performance garage of the millennium era. The group is crowned by a 1996 Nissan NISMO 400R (Estimate: $900,000 - $1,100,000), a “forbidden fruit” in North America until 2021, which had steadily garnered an underground following of enthusiasts for years via its appearance in the video game racing series Gran Turismo. First appearing in the series’ inaugural entry on Sony’s PlayStation in 1998, the 400R was one of the hardest cars to unlock in-game as well as one of the fastest. This quickly gave the 400R, which most Americans had never heard of before, a cult-like reputation, exposing millions of car enthusiasts from a multi-generational background to this ultra-rare Nissan that wouldn’t appear on Western shores until decades later.

The Nissan NISMO 400R is sacred among Japanese car collectors who are enamored by the venerable Skyline GT-R. Nissan Motorsports International (NISMO), fresh from their Le Mans campaign with the GT-R LM, introduced the limited-run 400R in 1995 as a road-legal dissertation on what they had learned through their endurance racing ventures. Hand built at Nissan’s Omori factory, this special beast’s 400R model name denotes the reported horsepower output from its fully renovated RB26DETT twin-turbocharged 2.6-liter inline-six engine- enlarged to 2.8 liters, fitted with larger N1 turbochargers, and labeled the RBX-GT2. The 400R’s arsenal of mechanical and aerodynamic upgrades propelled the 400R from zero-to-60 mph in four seconds and to a top speed of 186 mph; a road-legal track monster with supercar performance.

The NISMO 400R on offer in Broad Arrow’s 2026 Amelia Auction is number 8 of a mere 44 examples produced, and one of only a handful believed to be in the U.S. It is finished in QM1 White over a black NISMO interior with red stitching and covered limited mileage under nearly three decades of Japanese ownership before it was imported to the U.S. in 2024. Carefully maintained, recently serviced, and showing 16,313 kilometers (10,136 miles), this is among the rarest and most desirable GT-Rs ever produced. Watch the NISMO 400R on track here.

Joining the Nissan in Amellia Island is the production counterpart of another Gran Turismo star that was also unavailable stateside when new, a 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG Cabriolet (Estimate: $550,000 - $650,000). One of AMG’s most potent creations, the CLK DTM AMG originally launched in 2004 as a coupe, celebrating the brand’s triumphs in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) series. All 100 coupes sold out immediately, and in 2005, Mercedes followed up with an even rarer Cabriolet version. Limited to just 80 units, the CLK DTM AMG Cabriolet became the world’s fastest four-seat convertible with a top speed of 186 mph, drawing high-profile owners including Juan Pablo Montoya and Mika Häkkinen.

Developed by HWA AG and AMG, the car was powered by a 5.4-liter supercharged V8, producing 582 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. It could sprint from zero-to-62 mph in just four seconds, with its performance matched by an aggressive design inspired by the DTM race car. The interior featured racing-inspired luxury, fitted with leather-clad AMG sport bucket seats, a suede-trimmed racing steering wheel, and four-point harnesses.

Delivered new in Germany, the example on offer at Broad Arrow’s 2026 Amelia Auction is finished in Iridium Silver, echoing the legendary Silver Arrow racers, while the interior is appointed in Black Alcantara. The car passed to a new caretaker in New Zealand from 2011 until 2024, when the current owner exported the car to the U.S. It was certified to be EPA and CARB compliant in October 2024. Today, this rarely seen car displays just 5,460 miles. With its motorsport pedigree, top-down thrills, and exclusivity, this is the pinnacle of the track-focused CLK lineage.

“Broad Arrow caters to collectors of all segments, with a decided focus on what today’s most active buyers and the rising generation of collectors are looking for,” said Barney Ruprecht, Vice-President of Auctions for Broad Arrow. “This focus is on full display in our 2026 Amelia Auction, with a lineup of cars that made a significant cultural impact in the Y2K era and that elicit youthful memories for a whole generation of our clients. You could essentially build the Gran Turismo garage of your dreams at our Amelia Auction, with more exciting cars that fit the bill to come.”

Additional thrilling millennium-era performance cars on offer at Broad Arrow’s 2026 Amelia Auction include:

An impressively low-mileage 1993 Jaguar XJ220 (Estimate: $575,000 - $650,000) , showing just 1,257 km (781 miles) from new and finished in its original Spa Silver over a Smoke Grey leather interior. With just 281 examples ever built, the XJ220 was the world’s fastest production car on debut, blending Le Mans-bred engineering with dramatic design.

, showing just 1,257 km (781 miles) from new and finished in its original Spa Silver over a Smoke Grey leather interior. With just 281 examples ever built, the XJ220 was the world’s fastest production car on debut, blending Le Mans-bred engineering with dramatic design. A stellar example of Ford's “Pace Car for an Entire Company,” a 2005 Ford GT (Estimate: $450,000 - $550,000 | Offered Without Reserve) fitted with all four available options from new. Finished in popular Midnight Blue Metallic with White racing stripes, it shows just 4,169 miles at the time of cataloging.

fitted with all four available options from new. Finished in popular Midnight Blue Metallic with White racing stripes, it shows just 4,169 miles at the time of cataloging. An exceedingly rare 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL 70 AMG (Estimate: $260,000 - $280,000) , which remains a prized find among AMG collectors today. A combination of the AMG-crafted 7.0-liter V12 with low-mileage originality and the added appeal of the panoramic hardtop makes this an ultimate AMG collectible.

, which remains a prized find among AMG collectors today. A combination of the AMG-crafted 7.0-liter V12 with low-mileage originality and the added appeal of the panoramic hardtop makes this an ultimate AMG collectible. A 2001 RUF RGT (Estimate: $250,000 - $280,000), RUF's uncaged interpretation of the 996-generation 911 GT3 and one of just 17 examples built by RUF in Pfaffenhausen. Finished in special order Mandarina Perlado over a two-tone red and tan interior, it is equipped with all-wheel drive, rare two-piece RUF wheels by OZ Racing, and air conditioning.

RUF's uncaged interpretation of the 996-generation 911 GT3 and one of just 17 examples built by RUF in Pfaffenhausen. Finished in special order Mandarina Perlado over a two-tone red and tan interior, it is equipped with all-wheel drive, rare two-piece RUF wheels by OZ Racing, and air conditioning. A wonderfully specified 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena ( Estimate: $180,000 - $220,000 | Offered Without Reserve) in Giallo Modena over Nero leather . Equipped with the desirable six-speed gated manual transmission and routinely serviced, this car was accepted for Ferrari Classiche certification and awaits its “Red Book”.

in Giallo Modena over Nero leather Equipped with the desirable six-speed gated manual transmission and routinely serviced, this car was accepted for Ferrari Classiche certification and awaits its “Red Book”. A fantastic example of the modern-day successor to the 507, a 2002 BMW Z8 (Estimate: $140,000 - $160,000 | Offered Without Reserve). Offering a potent V8 mated to an engaging six-speed manual transmission, this highly collectible car shows just 36,386 miles at cataloging.

Offering a potent V8 mated to an engaging six-speed manual transmission, this highly collectible car shows just 36,386 miles at cataloging. A meticulously maintained 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S (Estimate: $130,000 - $160,000 | Offered Without Reserve) offered from 22 years of ownership with its current caretaker. This highly collectible, widebody, all-wheel drive 911 is optioned with both Aerokit I and II and powered by Porsche's final air-cooled, naturally aspirated flat-six mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Additional information on all lots offered in Broad Arrow’s 2026 Amelia Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Limited consignment opportunities remain. Interested consignors are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist by emailing info@broadarrowauctions.com or by calling +1-313-312-0780.

