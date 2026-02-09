Growing Demand for Custom Research and Surveys as Organizations Seek Deeper Market and Customer Insights

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As business environments become more complex and customer expectations continue to evolve, organizations across industries are increasingly turning to custom research and survey-based insights to support strategic decision-making. Companies are recognizing that standardized data sources and off-the-shelf reports often fail to capture the nuanced insights required to navigate dynamic markets.

Custom research and surveys are gaining traction as enterprises seek deeper visibility into customer behavior, brand perception, pricing sensitivity, and emerging market opportunities. These tailored research approaches enable organizations to address specific business questions, reduce uncertainty, and align internal stakeholders around data-driven insights.

Shifting Business Needs Drive Demand for Tailored Research

Rapid changes in consumer preferences, technological advancements, and competitive pressure have made traditional research methods less effective on their own. Organizations are increasingly facing challenges such as:

Limited visibility into customer experience and satisfaction levels

Difficulty understanding regional and segment-specific market dynamics

Uncertainty around product positioning, pricing strategies, and brand perception

The need for reliable data to support market entry and expansion decisions

Custom research and survey-based methodologies offer flexibility and precision, allowing businesses to design studies that directly align with their strategic objectives.

Research Approaches Focused on Business Relevance

Modern custom research engagements typically combine quantitative and qualitative methodologies, enabling organizations to capture both statistical trends and deeper behavioral insights. Common approaches include:

B2B and consumer surveys tailored to specific target audiences

Customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Score (NPS) studies

Voice of Customer (VoC) research to capture real-time feedback

Brand perception and usage & attitude (U&A) studies

Product and pricing research to support commercial decision-making

By tailoring research design, sample selection, and analysis frameworks, organizations can obtain insights that are directly relevant to their operational and strategic priorities.

Strategic Impact Across Industries

Custom research and surveys are increasingly being used to:

Improve customer experience and engagement strategies

Support product development and portfolio optimization

Strengthen go-to-market and pricing decisions

Enhance internal alignment across strategy, marketing, and product teams

The ability to translate research findings into actionable insights has become a key differentiator for organizations seeking sustainable growth in competitive markets.

