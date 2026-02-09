Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 09 February 2026
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 02 February 2026 to 6 February 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2026-02-02
|BUY
|560
|8.432143
|4 722.00
|XAMS
|2026-02-02
|SELL
|650
|8.450000
|5 492.50
|XAMS
|2026-02-03
|BUY
|266
|8.434962
|2 243.70
|XAMS
|2026-02-03
|SELL
|550
|8.481818
|4 665.00
|XAMS
|2026-02-04
|BUY
|601
|8.297338
|4 986.70
|XAMS
|2026-02-04
|SELL
|195
|8.475641
|1 652.75
|XAMS
|2026-02-05
|BUY
|375
|8.154667
|3 058.00
|XAMS
|2026-02-05
|SELL
|400
|8.181250
|3 272.50
|XAMS
|2026-02-06
|BUY
|110
|8.072727
|888.00
|XAMS
|2026-02-06
|SELL
|557
|8.101257
|4 512.40
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
