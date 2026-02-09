Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 02 February 2026 to 6 February 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2026-02-02BUY5608.4321434 722.00XAMS
2026-02-02SELL6508.4500005 492.50XAMS
2026-02-03BUY2668.4349622 243.70XAMS
2026-02-03SELL5508.4818184 665.00XAMS
2026-02-04BUY6018.2973384 986.70XAMS
2026-02-04SELL1958.4756411 652.75XAMS
2026-02-05BUY3758.1546673 058.00XAMS
2026-02-05SELL4008.1812503 272.50XAMS
2026-02-06BUY1108.072727888.00XAMS
2026-02-06SELL5578.1012574 512.40XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

