Last Call Alert: Only 130M BlockDAG (BDAG) Remain at $0.00025! DOGE & XRP Show Rally Ahead

LONDON, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto market in 2026 is moving through a tense phase, with sharp price swings, global economic pressure, and fast-changing money flows shaping daily moves across major coins. Traders are staying cautious, watching charts closely, and waiting for clear signs before making strong moves. In times like this, attention often shifts toward assets that are holding key levels or offering limited-time entry setups. This is also why many are actively searching for top crypto coins to buy as prices reset and new chances appear.

In this setting, Dogecoin price today is starting to show balance after holding an important long-term support area. At the same time, the XRP price prediction stays careful, as sellers still control short-term momentum. These two coins highlight how the market is split between early recovery signs and continued downside risk. This mixed tone is pushing traders to stay selective when deciding on top crypto coins to buy right now.



Meanwhile, focus is also growing around early-stage options such as BlockDAG (BDAG) . With its exchange launch set for February 16, the project’s final private sale, fixed price entry, and early access setup are pulling attention from those looking past daily noise. For many tracking top crypto coins to buy, this phase is becoming harder to ignore as availability tightens.

Dogecoin Price Today Holds Support With Eyes on Recovery Zone

Recent chart action suggests Dogecoin price today is settling after bouncing from a long-term support band between 0.105 and 0.110. This range has played a key role in earlier cycles, often acting as a base before longer price climbs. Many analysts now view this zone as an area where selling pressure slows and patient buyers step in, creating a balanced setup.



Although upside levels near 0.135 and 0.150 are still limiting fast moves, the absence of heavy selling shows that available supply is being absorbed. If this balance continues, Dogecoin price today may slowly work its way higher toward the 0.15 area. For traders reviewing top crypto coins to buy, Dogecoin remains one to watch if support continues to hold firm.

XRP Price Prediction Stays Cautious as Pressure Builds

The current XRP price prediction reflects ongoing weakness after the coin dropped nearly 35% from its yearly high. Even with positive updates such as new licenses in Europe and the UK, and real-world asset growth on the ledger rising sharply to 1.47 billion, price strength has not followed through yet. Momentum tools like RSI near 30 show the coin is stretched, but risk has not fully cleared.

Looking forward, the XRP price prediction depends heavily on how it behaves near support levels at 1.37 and 1.15. A break below these areas could open the door toward the 1.00 level, which many see as a key psychological point. While long-term interest remains strong, short-term direction will rely on overall market stability. This makes XRP a careful choice among top crypto coins to buy until clearer signals appear.

Final Window Opens: Last Chance Before BlockDAG’s Market Entry

BlockDAG is now in its final private sale stage, offering entry at $0.00025 per coin ahead of its confirmed exchange launch on February 16 at $0.05. This wide price gap is drawing strong attention as the window for early access begins to close. For those scanning top crypto coins to buy, this setup stands out due to its fixed pricing and limited supply.

So far, the project has raised more than $452 million, showing steady demand and strong backing. With only 130 million coins left in this final allocation, availability is shrinking quickly. Once this round ends, private access closes fully, making timing a key factor for anyone considering top crypto coins to buy with early entry benefits.

This stage is also simple by design. There are no lockups, no delayed access, and no waiting periods. Buyers receive full access to their coins directly in their wallets on launch day. This means immediate use, full flexibility, and complete control from day one, which is not common at this stage.



Those joining the private round also receive up to nine hours of early trading access before public markets open. This early window allows holders to watch price action, study early volume, and act calmly before wider trading begins. As February 16 approaches, BlockDAG moves from build phase to live trading. For many tracking the next big crypto and top crypto coins to buy, this closing window is becoming increasingly urgent.

Final Say

Dogecoin and XRP show two different sides of the current market. Dogecoin price today hints at early balance after holding long-term support, suggesting room for recovery if demand grows. On the other hand, the XRP price prediction remains careful, with downside risks still in play.

However, one option clearly stands out for those watching time-sensitive setups. Often labeled as the next big crypto, BlockDAG offers a final private sale at $0.00025 before its confirmed $0.05 exchange listing. With only 130M coins left, full access on launch, early trading hours, and a large price gap, many now see it as one of the top crypto coins to buy before this window closes for good.

