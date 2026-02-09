D & M Service Company Inc. Addresses Air Conditioning Challenges in Historic Louisville Homes

Louisville, Kentucky, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Louisville, Kentucky - February 09, 2026 - -

D & M Service Company INC., a leading HVAC contractor serving the Louisville metropolitan area, is highlighting the unique challenges that owners of older homes face when maintaining and upgrading their cooling systems. As summer approaches and temperatures rise, the company emphasizes the importance of understanding how historic home construction affects modern air conditioning performance.

Louisville's rich architectural heritage includes thousands of homes built before central air conditioning became standard, presenting specific challenges for homeowners seeking reliable climate control. These properties often feature outdated electrical systems, limited ductwork space, and structural considerations that complicate standard HVAC installations and repairs.

"Older homes in Louisville present distinct challenges that require specialized knowledge and creative problem-solving," said Darrel Dutschke, owner of D & M Service Company INC. "Many of these beautiful historic properties were built with different ventilation principles in mind, and retrofitting them with modern air conditioning systems requires careful planning to preserve both the home's integrity and its cooling efficiency."

Common issues in pre-1960s homes include inadequate electrical capacity for modern HVAC systems, plaster walls that complicate ductwork installation, and uneven cooling due to original room layouts. Additionally, many older homes lack proper insulation, causing air conditioning systems to work harder and less efficiently than in newer construction.

The company has developed specialized approaches for addressing these challenges while maintaining the character of historic properties. These methods include using high-velocity ductwork systems that require smaller openings, installing ductless mini-split systems for targeted cooling, and upgrading electrical panels to support modern HVAC equipment safely.

As an Air conditioning contractor in Louisville Ky, D & M Service Company INC. has observed that many homeowners are unaware of how their home's age affects their cooling system's performance and longevity. Factors such as settling foundations, outdated ventilation designs, and original construction materials all play roles in determining the most effective cooling solutions.

"We regularly encounter situations where a standard approach simply won't work," explained Dutschke. "Each older home has its own personality and quirks, and we've learned to adapt our installation and repair techniques accordingly. The key is balancing modern comfort expectations with respect for the home's original architecture."

The company notes that proper maintenance becomes even more critical in older homes, where existing systems may already be working harder to overcome structural inefficiencies. Regular filter changes, annual system inspections, and prompt attention to unusual sounds or performance changes can prevent minor issues from becoming major repairs.

Energy efficiency represents another significant concern for owners of older homes. Without proper insulation and modern windows, cooling costs can escalate quickly during Louisville's humid summers. The company recommends comprehensive energy audits to identify areas where improvements can reduce strain on HVAC systems and lower utility bills.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDpMAnB80Ng

D & M Service Company INC. provides comprehensive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services throughout the Louisville area. The company specializes in installation, maintenance, and repair services for both residential and commercial properties, with particular expertise in addressing the unique requirements of older and historic homes. Their team of certified technicians combines traditional craftsmanship knowledge with modern HVAC technology to deliver customized climate control solutions.

###

For more information about D & M Service Company INC., contact the company here:



D & M Service Company INC.

Darrel Dutschke

502-429-5885

dmservicedarrel@gmail.com

11152 Ballardsville Rd.

Louisville, KY

40241