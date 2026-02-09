Shareholders who lost money in shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CLEUF) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLEUF) (“China Liberal” or the “Company”)inclusive on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired China Liberal securities between January 22, 2025 and January 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until March 31, 2026, to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

In January 2025, individuals impersonating investment advisors on social media platforms fraudulently induced investors to purchase shares of China Liberal stock, which artificially inflated ("pumping") the price of China Liberal shares;

On January 30, 2025, the price of China Liberal stock abruptly collapsed, causing many investors to lose nearly all their investment in the Company;

Although several individuals responsible for the coordinated pump-and-dump scheme are now being prosecuted by the United States Department of Justice, there is a possibility that executives at China Liberal may have known of, participated in, or acted with severe recklessness regarding the fraudulent conduct; and

As a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Investors seeking appointment as Lead Plaintiff may file a motion with the court no later than March 31, 2026.

