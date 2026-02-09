30+ Power-Packed Education Sessions, Workshops and Keynotes Confirmed for Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 30 masterclasses, workshops, and keynote presentations are on the agenda for Questex’s annual Bar & Restaurant Expo, heading into its 40th year, March 23–25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Expo’s keynote sessions will be headlined by Mike Cessario, Founder and CEO of Liquid Death, and Chef Roy Choi, widely recognized as one of the architects of the modern food truck movement. They will be joined by over 40 influential voices shaping the future of the bar and restaurant industry, delivering three days of dynamic education sessions focused on the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing bars and restaurants today.

These education breakouts – all aligned with the 2026 conference theme, “Every Moment Counts” – will cover critical topics including operations, leadership, marketing, technology, and beverage strategy, providing practical, real-world insights for food, beverage, and hospitality owners, operators, and executives. Highlights include:

“Gen Z Speaks: What They Want as Employees & Customers”

“Creating Experiences Guests Can’t Resist”

“How Women Bar Owners Attract and Retain Female Guests”

“Become Your Own Influencer”

“Turn Guest Complaints into Revenue Wins”

“How to Avoid 3 Deadly Mistakes in Labor Cost”

“The F&B Trends Driving Traffic for Independents”

And many more

Among the featured speakers:

Andrew Hunter, Head of Culinary R&D, Wolfgang Puck Worldwide

Jackson Cannon, Beverage Director, Eastern Standard

Mia Mastroianni, Bar Expert

Tony Scardino, Owner, Professor Pizza

Sean Kenyon, The Spirits Authority, Williams & Graham

Sam Miller, Owner, Remora Bar

Colleen McClellan, Chief Customer Officer, Datassential

And many others

“The education sessions at the Bar & Restaurant Expo are designed to tackle the challenges operators face every day,” said Brandy Rand, VP & Market Leader, Questex Hospitality Group. “Led by the industry’s most influential leaders and innovators, they provide actionable strategies that attendees can take back to their teams and put into action immediately.”

In addition to education seminars, Bar & Restaurant Expo attendees can visit with hundreds of suppliers and explore thousands of activations and live demos taking place on the expo floor, and experience exclusive VIP events and parties happening across Las Vegas.

To register for the 2026 Bar & Restaurant Expo, visit barandrestaurantexpo.com.

For sponsorship information, contact Elliot Howell, Sales Director, at ehowell@questex.com.

About the Bar & Restaurant Expo

Celebrating 40 years of powering the hospitality industry, the Bar & Restaurant Expo is the nation’s leading event for bar, restaurant, and hospitality professionals, delivering the ultimate opportunity to learn, sample, and connect – all under one roof. Over three action-packed days, nearly 10,000 operators, owners, beverage directors, chefs, suppliers, and industry innovators – from independent venues to multi-unit groups – gather to source products, sharpen operations, and explore what’s next in hospitality.

The event attracts decision-makers from all 50 states and more than 25 countries, representing thousands of unique business locations. Since its debut, Bar & Restaurant Expo has helped shape the evolution of hospitality, launching trends that later became industry standards, from the craft cocktail movement to zero-proof innovation.

Unlike other trade events, Bar & Restaurant Expo brings together the entire on-premise ecosystem – operators, chains, distributors, brands, and investors – creating a truly cross-industry platform where ideas and relationships thrive. Bar & Restaurant Expo is produced by the Questex Hospitality Group, which also produces Vibe Conference, World Tea Expo, and daily content on barandrestaurant.com and worldteanews.com.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

