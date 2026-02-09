Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT) Shares Tank 90% Amid Lead Asset Trial Failure -- Hagens Berman Investigating

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 11, 2025, investors in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) saw the price of their shares crater as much as 90% during intraday trading after the company revealed the failure of its Phase 3 sunRIZE trial for ersodetug (“erso”).

The company has billed this drug as a potential treatment for hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (“HI”).

The news, analyst moves, and severe market reaction have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Rezolute may have previously misled investors about erso’s efficacy and commercial prospects.

Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT) Investigation:

As recently as mid-November, Rezolute assured investors that “in both the real-world setting as well as in clinical studies, erso has shown the potential to substantially eradicate hypoglycemia and improve the quality of life for individuals living with hyperinsulinism[]” and that the Phase 3 study “is poised to be able to rigorously demonstrate the efficacy and safety of ersodetug[.]”

The company also said that an “incredible market opportunity […] lies before us[]” and that after validating the current market assumptions it has “an even greater market opportunity than initially expected[.]”

Investor disappointment abruptly set in on December 11, 2025. That day, Rezolute shocked them when the company announced results of the Phase 3 trial that appeared to contrast with previous assurances. The company said the study did not meet its primary endpoint and the reduction in hypoglycemia events was not statistically significant when compared to placebo. In addition, erso did not meet its secondary endpoint (which assessed change in average daily percent time in hypoglycemia by continuous glucose monitoring) when compared to placebo.

The markets swiftly reacted, sending the price of Rezolute shares crashing as much as 90% that day. Analysts also swiftly reacted, with one reportedly slashing Rezolute’s rating from outperform to neutral and the price target from $12 to $1.

“We’re focused on the degree to which Rezolute may have misled investors about erso’s true efficacy and commercial prospects,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

