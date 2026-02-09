CLEUF Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Lead Deadline in the China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK: CLEUF) securities between January 22, 2025 and January 30, 2025. China Liberal purports to be a Chinese educational services and technology company.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. (CLEUF) Participated in a Fraudulent Pump-and-Dump Scheme

According to the complaint, China Liberal utilized illegal means of obtaining value of the Company's public listing – coordinating with criminal scammers to carry out a pump-and-dump scheme involving the Company's shares. The complaint alleges that scammers recruited victims through advertisements on Facebook and Instagram social media platforms promoting supposed investment clubs associated with celebrities, well-known investors, and advisory firms. Victims were led to WhatsApp groups, where scammers posed as financial advisors and encouraged victims to purchase securities whose prices the scammers were manipulating so that their co-conspirators could unload their holdings at artificially inflated prices, reaping massive illegal profits.

Plaintiffs allege that the market became aware of this fraud on January 30, 2025, and that as a result, the stock price immediately collapsed, harming investors in excess of $300 million.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class have until March 31, 2026, to file their papers with the court. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

